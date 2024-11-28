Ruben Amorim touched by Old Trafford welcome in win over Bodo/Glimt

Ruben Amorim was touched by his special Old Trafford welcome and said he already feels a sense of belonging after overseeing a helter-skelter first victory as Manchester United head coach.

Having kicked off his reign with Sunday’s 1-1 draw at promoted Ipswich, the 39-year-old Portuguese led the side out on home soil for the first time in Thursday’s Europa League group win over Norwegians Bodo/Glimt.

United got off to a blistering start as Alejandro Garnacho capitalised on goalkeeper Nikita Haikin’s early error, only for Bodo to take a shock lead through Hakon Evjen and Philip Zinckernagel goals.

"Welcome home, Ruben" 🫶 The Red Army (TRA) welcomed our new manager to Old Trafford with a special banner 🇾🇪#MUFC || #UEL pic.twitter.com/l5kCJCYIbC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2024

Rasmus Hojlund equalised with a fine volley just before the break and scored another shortly after half-time to secure a 3-2 triumph and Amorim’s first win on his first Old Trafford outing.

“It was special because half of the stadium doesn’t know me,” the United head coach said. “You can say I came from Portugal, and half of the stadium doesn’t know me.

“I have done nothing for this club yet, but the way they support me in the beginning I felt that I’m not alone.

“I’m like one of them now, and it was really special. I hope not to disappoint my supporters.

“I think we improve different things since the last game. I know it’s a different competition, different team, but we improve with the ball.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim made six changes from Sunday’s Premier League draw at Ipswich (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We control more the tempo with the ball, we push the team a little bit more higher, we create more chances.

“We should kill the game before the end of the game. You suffer two transitions. I think we need to improve on that because it was like runs, it was like physical thing, one against one.

“You have to improve on that, but I like some things that the team did today.”

Amorim made six alterations from Sunday’s Premier League draw at Ipswich, including bringing Hojlund into the starting line-up.

Højlund fires Man Utd back in front! What a game 🥵#UEL pic.twitter.com/23GBIz9aeI — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 28, 2024

The 21-year-old striker has not shone consistently since joining from Atalanta in 2023 and doubled his tally for the season with a pair of impressive finishes against Bodo.

“I think he improved the connection,” Amorim said of Hojlund. “I think he has to improve more because sometimes he gives too many touches when he holds the ball.

“But it’s very important for us because when we are in the low block he is the guy to hold the ball. It connects for transitions. He did that very well, he has that characteristics.

“He was aggressive in the goals, he was aggressive in the box and he’s a quality player.

“I think he scores the most difficult goals, so he has a lot to improve, as is the same for every player, but he did a great job today.”

Bodo took a shock lead through first-half goals from Hakon Evjen (centre) and Philip Zinckernagel (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bodo made life difficult for Amorim’s new-look United at an expectant Old Trafford.

Cheered on by 6,500 travelling fans, they return home knowing victory against Lillestrom on Sunday will seal a fourth Norwegian title in five years.

“They are very well worked team, so they know each other very well,” Amorim said of Bodo.

“You can understand that if you see the goals. It was one touch, so they have the time that we don’t have working together.

“They have a lot of speed in power. With the transitions you feel it in the game that they have a lot of power and it was a tough game in that aspect, but we control very well the tempo of the ball.

“We kept the ball so long that we control and was able to manage that, so it’s a great team. I think they will win the league again, so it was a tough match.”