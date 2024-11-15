Ruben Amorim told to sign 'Erling Haaland type' striker in huge first Manchester United move

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has called on his old club, and new head coach Ruben Amorim, should sign Victor Osimhen, and not his former Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

United have struggled for goals so far this season, particularly in the Premier League, where they have scored just 12 in 11 games, six of which have come against newly promoted pair Southampton and Leicester.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have a single league goal apiece, and Saha, who won two league titles in a four-and-a-half year stint at Old Trafford, feels Osimhen could be what United need.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, Saha said: “If you look at the stats, Man Utd should go after Victor Osimhen over Viktor Gyokeres, it’s as simple as that. He’s been scoring goals for four years at Napoli and has done exactly the same since joining Galatasaray, scoring goals for fun.”

Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan this summer (REUTERS)

Osimhen left Napoli, where he won the 2022/23 Serie A title, in the summer on a season-long loan to Galatasaray after a permanent move elsewhere failed to come to fruition.

“He is a huge character and has the confidence to be a success everywhere he goes. I think there is a bit more of a guarantee behind him given the amount of time he has been successful. He is a big game player and he loves the game, he doesn’t care how his goals go in, he just wants to score and that’s what he does.”

“He is very focused and he reminds me of Erling Haaland in that sense. I think he could be what Man Utd need.”

With the January window still a month and half away, Amorim will have to make the most of what he currently has, and will first aim to transform Hojlund like he has done fellow Scandinavian Gyokeres.

His first chance to do so, and his first game in charge of United, comes next Sunday when they travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.