Ruben Amorim’s Sporting Lisbon farewell stirs fans’ emotions ahead of Manchester United move



Sporting Lisbon fans have expressed their disappointment and anger at their head coach Ruben Amorim’s confirmed move to Manchester United.

With fans flocking to the stadium to watch a League Cup game against Nacional, the atmosphere was heavy with sorrow, disappointment, and even anger as they prepared to see the coach potentially walk away from their beloved team.

For many supporters, the idea of Amorim leaving felt like an abandonment of Sporting’s success this season.

Despite the absence of a formal confirmation at kick-off, fans were treating the event as a final send-off.

Some supporters donned scarves adorned with Amorim’s face, while others avoided any mention of Manchester United, muting televisions and hiding memorabilia.

However, among the scattered groups at the stadium, feelings were mixed—while some respected his choice, others labeled him as a “traitor” for leaving mid-project.

One passionate fan, clearly emotional, lamented the loss, calling Amorim’s choice a deep betrayal. “Anyone who abandons a project halfway through is not a man, he is a rat,” he expressed, voicing the sentiment of many who had hoped the coach would complete the season with Sporting.

Others were conflicted, understanding Amorim’s ambition but lamenting the timing of his departure.

While Sporting have excelled this season with nine wins from nine games, Amorim appears to see United as a unique opportunity.

Sources familiar with his discussions with United’s representatives suggest he is eager to bring his strategic approach to a club in need of direction, even as he acknowledged the fans’ hurt over his departure.

Sporting has confirmed that United intend to activate Amorim’s €10 million release clause (£8.5 million), effectively sealing the coach’s move to Old Trafford.

By Tuesday, Amorim was already preparing his team to address the inevitable change, focusing on the quarter-final match to keep them undistracted.

Supporters of Sporting, however, continue to be divided, with many feeling the sharp sting of Amorim’s departure while others, like longtime fan Andre, hold out hope that he might reconsider. “It feels wrong that he leaves now,” Andre expressed, adding that he wanted nothing more than for Amorim to stay.

As Amorim faces the next chapter of his coaching career, he has acknowledged the emotional impact on both sides

“Of course they’re [fans] angry,” he told reporters, recognizing the affection many have for his work. He promises to address the reasons behind his decision in due course, but for now, fans remain united in their hope for Sporting’s future and their heartfelt goodbye to the coach who brought them recent glory.