Ruben Amorim’s potential Man Utd line-ups and winners and losers in the squad

Ruben Amorim looks to be the man heading for Old Trafford to replace Erik ten Hag - Getty Images/PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Manchester United have earmarked Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag’s successor but how would he set the side up in a new era at Old Trafford?

Telegraph Sport looks at Amorim’s potential options and the likely winners and losers if he lands the top job.

3-4-2-1

Andre Onana

Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez

Diogo Dalot, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Noussair Mazraoui

Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount

Rasmus Hojlund

Amorim’s go-to system is a 3-4-2-1 with high wing-backs and two attacking midfielders or inside forwards who occupy the half spaces close to a central striker. Centre-halves and central midfielders are likely to be the obvious beneficiaries of such a set-up with a double 6 or double 8 or 10 in the middle, which could open the door for forgotten man Mason Mount.

One of the big question marks would be the lack of pace in the team. Amorim’s Sporting Lisbon often resemble a 4-2-2-2 structure when playing out from the back with the middle of the three centre-halves joining the midfield line, although how comfortable the likes of Matthijs de Ligt or Harry Maguire, neither of whom are mobile, would be in such a role remains to be seen. De Ligt’s positioning is also suspect.

Where would Harry Maguire fit in a Ruben Amorim Manchester United? - Getty Images/MIGUEL RIOPA

Jonny Evans may find he is again utilised more than he expects. A 3-4-2-1 might better suit a withdrawn forward like Joshua Zirkzee in one of the positions behind Rasmus Hojlund although the £36.5 million summer signing has so far looked well off the pace.

3-4-3

Andre Onana

Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez

Dalot Dalot, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw

Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford

United’s squad is littered with wingers but short on full-backs – or fit, available and dependable ones at least – who might be a more natural fit for a wing-back role, particularly on the left side where long-term injury victims Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia would ordinarily play.

Could Antony become a wing-back under an Amorim United? - Manchester United/Ash Donelon

It could mean Amorim trying to convert the likes of £85 million misfit Antony into a wing-back. Unless he dispensed with one or two central midfielders by opting for a more attacking 3-4-3 – or moved the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford or Amad Diallo inside as another No. 10 - a glut of wingers may find themselves competing for one position.

Out of possession, Amorim favours a compact 5-4-1 or 5-2-3 block that forces opponents to play around his defensive structure rather than through it, as so often happened with Erik ten Hag’s United. One of the problems with this United squad is the players are a lot better running forwards than tracking back.

Potential winners

The centre-backs

United have six of them: Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Leny Yoro. Yoro fractured a metatarsal in his left-foot in pre-season – a pre-existing injury the club knew about when they signed him – and never played a competitive game for Ten Hag. With three places up for grabs in Amorim’s favoured system, they should get plenty of game time. De Ligt and Maguire’s lack of pace may complicate efforts to play a high line, though.

Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte (right) could come out well if Amorim is appointed - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

The Uruguay midfielder made 85 appearances over two seasons at Sporting under Amorim. A midfield destroyer who can cover the space, break up play and pick up the loose balls has been a central feature of Amorim’s sides and in a better configured system Ugarte will doubtless hope to thrive in a reunion with the Portuguese. Of course, Ten Hag had a bunch of his former players at Old Trafford and that did not exactly work out for him.

Mason Mount

The £60 million signing from Chelsea has made just seven Premier League starts for United in 16 months owing mainly to injury but may find a change of manager and system plays to his strengths and offers the chance of a fresh start that he desperately craves. helsea’s player of the season in the 2020-21 season when they won the Champions League, Amorim may feel the sometime England midfielder (and Chelsea’s player of the season in the 2020-21 season when they won the Champions League) is well suited to one of the No 10 attacking roles in his set-up.

Potential losers

The wingers

United have four out-and-out wingers in their squad in Rashford, Garnacho, Amad and Antony. Perhaps Amorim will look to convert at least one of them into a wing-back, particularly as there are issues on the left side, or operate with a more attack minded 3-4-3 at times that offers greater pace going forward. But if not, then they could be competing for the two inside-forward positions with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Mount, Kobbie Mainoo and Zirkzee.