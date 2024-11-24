Ruben Amorim names three urgent areas of improvement for Man United after disappointing draw vs. Ipswich Town



Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has highlighted three things that his players urgently need to improve on, following the 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town.

United travelled to Portman Road to face Ipswich, in what was Amorim’s first game as United boss.

Marcus Rashford and Omari Hutchninso traded first-half goals to ensure the points were evenly shared. The Red Devils remain in 12th position in the Premier League standings, having gained just 16 points from a possible 36.

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Amorim pinpointed United’s poor decision-making as something that dearly cost the team against the Tractor Boys.

The Portuguese coach also spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live and insisted that his players must improve physically, technically and tactically.

He remarked, “It was a tough match. We started very well but then we should have had more of the ball, more spells of possession, and we gave the ball away too much.”

“The second half we didn’t play very well but we controlled the game better. We created better than Ipswich but we have to find more time to work with the players because we can do much better. They are very good players, but we have to improve physically, technically and tactically, and we need time to do that.”

“If you go to every top player who have had tough moments then it is normal [to forget how good they are]. When they feel fine with the new idea they will feel better for sure.”

He told BBC Sport, “Not a good result but it is a tough league with high intensity. We started very well but should have had more of the ball. But we are learning.”

On the players adapting to his formation, Amorim remarked, “It was really hard for them, they were thinking what to do, it was not fluid which is normal after to just two training sessions but they tried hard. They have so much space to improve. But after a draw you never feel the good things. So I am really happy because they tried but they can do so much better.”

He explained that United worked on the early goal, which came about as a result of Rashford tapping in a brilliant cross from Amad Diallo.

One player who earned praise from Amorim is Noussair Mazraoui. “We don’t have too many centre-backs so we have to adapt some players. I thought Noussair Mazraoui did very well. He is so smart and is so important for us. He can play anywhere and that kind of player is crucial for our future.”

When asked about his first taste of the Premier League, Amorim responded, “It is a great environment, a great spectacle. But when the game starts it is like I am back in Portugal or the third division. I am so focused everything is the same.”

“You guys are so lucky to have the best league in the world. I am really happy to be here but today I don’t feel much because I like to win games.”

Up next for United is a Thursday Europa League clash against FK Bodø/Glimt.

