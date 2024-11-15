Ruben Amorim names his main priority as Manchester United manager in first interview

Ruben Amorim has named his first priority as Manchester United manager is to restore the club’s "identity".

The 39-year-old this week started work at United, a few weeks after being confirmed at Erik ten Hag’s successor.

Amorim was speaking in his first interview with United's in-house TV channel which showed him looking around a floodlit Old Trafford.

Amorim acknowledged his side must "win time" as they bid to claw their way up from 13th place in the current Premier League standings but promised fans he will work overtime to reclaim what he believes is their rightful place at the top of the English game.

"We know that we need time, but we have to win time," said Amorim. "To win time is to win games. But the most important thing for me is identity.

"Since day one we will start with our identity. Of course we are going to prepare (for) the games, but we will focus a lot on our game model. How to play, how to press, these small details.

"You cannot go 100% on every detail because it will be confusing for the players. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity."

Amorim's first game in charge after succeeding Erik ten Hag will be against Ipswich at Portman Road on Sunday, November 24.

And while he admitted he feels a "great responsibility" for helping turn around the club's fortunes, he stressed that he considers himself a "small part" of the anticipated revival.

A long time ago, we don't win the Premier League. But if you ask (me), Manchester United is the biggest club in England

Ruben Amorim

During his first week, Amorim was greeted outside United's Carrington training complex by chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox and on Tuesday met the players who are not on international duty.

"I'm a small part of the club," added Amorim, in an interview that is available to watch in full on United's official channels.

"I know that the manager or head coach is so important in the club because you have in your hands the engine of the club. I understand that, but I want to be part of something. I don't want to be just in charge. So I want everybody together. It will be more fun and so much easier to reach the goals.

"A long time ago, we don't win the Premier League. But if you ask (me), Manchester United is the biggest club in England. So this is part of the history, it is not now. So we have to to address that, to show that and to try to win again.

"That is a great responsibility. And the first thing is that I'm really honoured to be here. It was my only choice because I think I really feel the how big this club is. And then I will do everything for the team."