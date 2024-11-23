Ruben Amorim must unleash ‘big talent’ to avoid huge £7.7m mistake made by Ten Hag – view

Manchester United made a blunder by allowing Alvaro Fernandez to leave the club last summer.

Fernandez switched to Benfica in a permanent deal worth £7.7 million.

The full-back was highly rated at the academy but Erik ten Hag did not give him an opportunity in the senior team.

It was a major surprise for many as United were battling injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia suffered a knee injury which kept him out for 17 months.

It was great to see him back in action for United’s development team earlier this month.

Shaw has had an injury-ravaged career at United and missed 50 games last season.

The duo are unreliable and the club believe signing a new left wing-back is a ‘priority‘ for next summer.

United have the option to re-sign Fernandez for £16.7m but could have saved that outlay if Ten Hag had given him an opportunity.

The club must learn from their mistakes and avoid repeating them.

Harry Amass is another talented left-back who has earned widespread praise at the youth level.

He was ignored by Ten Hag even though the former manager described him as a ‘big talent‘.

We believe Ruben Amorim must unleash Amass and give him his senior debut for the club.

The 17-year-old could be an ideal fit for Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation where the wing-back plays a significant role in attack.

Amass is an attacking full-back known for his dynamic style of play. He excels in moving forward and provides width in the final third.

Playing in this formation will also help the youngster focus less on his usual defensive responsibilities as three centre-backs should provide extra defensive cover.

Amorim must avoid repeating Ten Hag’s mistake or else Amass could follow Fernandez’s footsteps and leave Old Trafford soon.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Article written by Sanidhya Bhardwaj .

