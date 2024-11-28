Rasmus Hojlund offers Ruben Amorim ray of light amid uneven Man Utd display

Rasmus Hojlund had one of his best games in a Man Utd shirt - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

So Ruben Amorim has at least one answer to the many questions he is asking as Manchester United’s new head coach. Rasmus Hojlund can be his number nine.

The 21-year-old scored twice and, significantly, forced the opening goal with his willingness to press as Amorim gained a first win in his first game at Old Trafford. That was the good news.

As he claimed his opener, just before half-time, to draw United level Hojlund indulged in a Gladiator celebration (he has clearly been to the movies) by holding his thumb up and then turning it down in the manner of a Roman Emperor – before running his finger across his throat.

The truth is, though, that a better team that the Norwegian minnows – and that is what they are – would have been putting United to the sword. So this needs some context: Bodo/Glimt are from a remote town 140 miles north of the Arctic Circle whose entire population could fit inside this stadium – and there would still be more than 20,000 empty seats – and whose revenue is less than a 30th of United’s.

As the Norwegian journalist Lars Sivertsen posted on social media; Bodo/Glimt’s annual wage bill is less than the £10.4 million it cost United to sack Erik ten Hag and his staff. And obviously less than the £11 million they paid to hire Amorim.

Bodo/Glimt are a good side. No doubt. And they showed that. Indeed they will have departed believing they should have received more than a narrow defeat with Amorim even forced to tweak his formation – playing four at the back when out of possession – because of the threat posed.

The Portuguese is using his squad. He made six changes from the weekend draw against Ipswich Town and used all five substitutes long before the end. He is trying to find out about the players in what is a fascinating “live” experiment of having to do so in competitive fixtures because they are coming thick and fast and there is little time on the training pitch.

Amorim will obviously have been encouraged by Hojlund. He will continue to believe in goalkeeper Andre Onana and defender Noussair Mazraoui and he will have been delighted by Mason Mount, who looked more like himself as he lasted almost an hour. And he can trust in Diogo Dalot who replaced the hapless Tyrell Malacia who looked like he had not played for 17 months and undergone knee operations. Which he has not.

After that? There are simply more questions than answers. Many, many more questions as United finished with an astonishing back five of Amad Diallo, Mazraoui, Casemiro – he really cannot play there – Luke Shaw and Dalot. It was not a good night for Matthijs de Ligt at the heart of the defence or the returning Lisandro Martinez while using Antony as a right wing-back? That cannot be seen again.

In midfield the pairing of Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes – who does not see danger – did not really work as a double pivot and simply did not provide enough protection while further forward, Hojlund apart, there was not enough cutting edge.

Ruben Amorim is off the mark as Manchester United manager - PA/Martin Rickett

We know Amorim is wedded to his 3-4-2-1 system – although he changed it slightly at half-time, for sure, in response to the ease with which Bodo/Glimt had scored their second goal which threatened another significant upset.

Rashford had started, and scored, as centre-forward against Ipswich but Hojlund appears more suited to what Amorim wants. He can be the Viktor Gyokeres that the coach had at Sporting to such devastating effect as he is prepared to press and use his physicality to pin defenders. And if he finishes like this then the Dane can be the complete package.

His desire was evident as United claimed the lead. Having scored after only 80 seconds against Ipswich there was another quick start as Hojlund harried goalkeeper Nikita Haikin who dwelled in possession. The ball ran away from Haikin, Hojlund challenged and Alejandro Garnacho swooped to tap into an unguarded net. Just 49 seconds had elapsed.

Surely United would build on that? Instead they were, until Hojlund’s equaliser, frankly awful.

Amorim had urged them to relax and not over-think the positions he has asked them to play. But that does not mean forgetting them all together. They were all over the place, conceding twice in four minutes with Bodo/Glimt carving through the centre as the ball was slid through to Andreas Helmersen and eventually played back to Hakon Evjen who sidefooted high beyond Onana.

It was far too easy.

As was the second goal as Philip Zinckernagel ran onto a ball over the top down the United left and was too quick and too direct for Malacia, leaving him in his wake. But, also, where was Martinez? There were words for him from Amorim and it did not look like praise. Zinckernagel, the former Nottingham Forest and Watford forward shot low through Onana’s legs.

Both goals had come through counter-attacks – the very danger Amorim had identified they were vulnerable to. They again highlighted how much work needs to be done although, to Amorim’s relief, Hojlund turned it around. Both were accomplished finishes as he flicked up Mazraoui’s cross and guided a volley between two defenders.

Then, after Mount had struck the crossbar, he stole through to meet Ugarte’s cross – from Mount’s backheel – to put United back in front. Again would United press on?

They tried to but remained worryingly open with Onana even booked for timewasting before he pulled off a smart save from Patrick Berg’s free-kick to preserve the victory which put them just outside the top eight and with that automatic qualification for the knock-out stages. At the end there were cheers. Presumably as much in relief as celebration.

Afterwards Amorim was positive, as he has to be, but he is ever more aware of the scale of the task. Even if Hojlund helped.

10:24 PM GMT

Fitness first for Amorim

Interesting quotes on fitness there from Manchester United’s new manager.

Running and workrate was paramount for Amorim at Sporting Lisbon. It is already understood that he feels that the fitness levels need raising to cope better with the intensity of the Premier League and stop the team falling away in matches. He is looking to turbo-charge the team in training to avoid excess ‘suffering’, as James Ducker explores here.

All smiles for Ruben Amorim, but he acknowledges there is work to do - PA/Martin Rickett

10:20 PM GMT

Ruben Amorim speaks to TNT Sports

The first thing is half the stadium doesn’t really know me, I came from Portugal. I did nothing for this club yet. So the way they make me feel at home, it’s so special. It’s not after something, it’s before something. This [welcome] is something special and I’ll keep this to the end of my career. It was like a real ride. We started very well then we suffered two goals in two transitions. I like the way the players continued to play our game, I could feel when the game was 2-1, sometimes the crowd wanted [us to have] the ball. We had problems in the past, we gave the ball [away] too much so the mindset now is to keep the ball. I get anxious because I don’t know what will happen. Because you don’t control anything at the moment. We are trying to see different things and of course we have an idea for each game but I don’t know the players and we don’t work a lot together. I think we improve from Ipswich, but we improve with our quality on the ball, we have more chances, we were more dangerous, but we will have to change players. We try to press all the time in the last 10 minutes, it was tough … I felt Rasmus [Hojlund] was dead, i felt some players were really tired. Antony came from injury and had to go out off the game, I think we did four substitutions because of the fitness of the players, not thinking what is the best for the game. We are in that moment, we need a squad all together, fit, we have to take some risks and that’s it.

10:06 PM GMT

Rasmus Hojlund talks to TNT Sports

[Were you happy with the game?]

“Yes and no, I think a little bit of a bad start. Obviously, we came back and showed character but we need to make sure these games don’t get too exciting. But obviously again, it’s about the three points and we got the job done today.”

[Talking about not thinking too much, was that second goal an instinctive touch and finish?]

“I was told by the others it was very good, so obviously I’m going to go home and see it again.”

[The second goal with the nice interplay with Mount, is that something you’ve been working on with the new manager?]

“100 per cent, I always try to stay inside the 16-yard box, it was good from Amad, the manager told me to try to stick to the first post and we saw how it worked out.”

[What is the manager trying to get into the players, is it taking time to adapt?]

“Obviously it’s going to take time to adapt to it as a team but I think we can already see some patterns and that it’s getting better. You get into the season after a difficult time, now it’s for us to build on it. This system reminds me a bit of how I played at Atalanta with 3-4-3, I think I’ll enjoy it.”

Rasmus Hojlund was Manchester United’s two-goal star against Bodo/Glimt. - AP/Dave Thompson

09:54 PM GMT

90+3 min: Man Utd 3 Bodo/Glimt 2

Garnacho gets his ankles clipped on the left touchline. That’s a free kick, which should eat up the final seconds. Yes, the full-time whistle goes. It’s three points and a hard-won first victory for Ruben Amorim on his Old Trafford bow.

Far from straightforward, but they got the job done. Mazraoui and Hojlund stood out, and Onana continues his resurgence. Manchester United are up to 12th place in the Europa League phase table within touching distance of automatic qualification.

09:52 PM GMT

90+1 min: Man Utd 3 Bodo/Glimt 2

A minimum of three minutes of added time are signalled. In a late attack, Saltnes tries to drink the ball through to Hauge and Casemiro stops it with his right hand - yellow card and a free kick 25 yards out. Could have been much worse, he was only a yard away from the box.

Berg’s shot clears the wall but Onana beats it away, high to his left. A decent save, though it was close to him. There’s a half-hearted call from Bodo for handball as the deflection comes close to a Manchester United hand, but nothing doing from the referee.

09:49 PM GMT

89 min: Man Utd 3 Bodo/Glimt 2

Kasper Hogh rises to head towards the right corner, but Onana dives high to parry the ball. The assistant referee flags for offside, but replays show that the adjacent Casemiro was playing him on. Bit lucky there.

Yellow card for Andre Onana for time-wasting. Bodo manager Kjetil Knutsen is chuntering away on the sideline about those wasted seconds. Into the final minute before stoppage time.

09:47 PM GMT

87 min: Man Utd 3 Bodo/Glimt 2

Bodo have a brief spell on the attack. They’ve asked a lot of questions of Manchester United and could well qualify with them. Maatta and Saltnes combine on the edge of the box, but Casemiro is there to block their advances. Hojlund wins a foul in midfield to end the Norwegian side’s few minutes of momentum.

09:44 PM GMT

84 min: Man Utd 3 Bodo/Glimt 2

If the result stays like this, Amorim’s side will move up to 12th in the Europa League standings on nine points, one off the automatic knockout qualification places. Lazio are currently top of the pile, having won four of their five games and drawn one.

09:41 PM GMT

81 min: Man Utd 3 Bodo/Glimt 2

Will Man Utd rue these missed chances? Marcus Rashford sends the ball low and wide from 15 yards out after being released by a sumptuous ball over the top. Garnacho was well-marked in the middle, so he went it alone.

09:40 PM GMT

Onana saves Casemiro’s blushes

I think it is safe to say that Casemiro will not be part of Manchester United long-term plans under Ruben Amorim. On as a substitute, replacing De Ligt at centre back, his lack of mobility and speed has almost gifted Bodo an equaliser, as he misjudged the direction of a ball he allowed to go behind him and was beaten for pace by Bodo’s number nine.

Onana has got him out of trouble there. If he had not been so alert that would have been an equaliser the visitors have not deserved on the balance of play.

09:37 PM GMT

75 min: Man Utd 3 Bodo/Glimt 2

A wayward and needless backpass from midfield nearly exposes Andre Onana, but within 15 seconds, it’s nearly four for the home side.

Bodo committed men up front and Man Utd have four-on-two as Rashford tears into the area. He finds Garnacho, who steadies himself for a moment and blazes high and wide of the right corner. Big chance, that.

Replays show that Onana handled the ball as he tackled Hauge and tried to regain possession 30 yards out from his goal... but a VAR check exonerates him.

09:33 PM GMT

72 min: Man Utd 3 Bodo/Glimt 2

Garnacho sprays the ball wide after a delicious ball from Amad finds Hojlund. He lets the Spaniard take it off his toe and put the after-burners on, but it was a pretty wayward ball. Still, lots more purpose and energy from the home team as they push for a fourth to put this game out of reach.

A couple of changes for Bodo:

Saltnes ⇢ Fet

Maatta ⇢ Zinckernagel

09:32 PM GMT

Is the Bodo threat over?

Bodo look like they have run out of steam after that initial adrenaline rush in the first half. Since scoring their second goal they have not hurt Manchester United offensively and United are in control of things now. They could do with the comfort blanket of a fourth goal but the Norwegian side are rarely getting out of their half let alone mount a dangerous attack

Amorim has made what appear to have been pre-planned substitutions with Mount, Antony and Malacia taken off after rare starts with their fitness improved with the competitive minutes.

Luke Shaw will get some more minutes in his legs following his latest return from injury and Marcus Rashford has also emerged from the bench.

09:29 PM GMT

68 min: Man United 3 Bodo/Glimt 2

Zinckernagel finds Sjovold in space down the right, but Alejandro Garnacho strains and stretches to block his cross and take all the sting off it. Good back-tracking from the number 10. Hauge has a go moments later, forcing Onana to dive low to his left. This isn’t over yet.

09:26 PM GMT

65 min: Man United 3 Bodo/Glimt 2

Kasper Hogh comes on for Helmersen up front for the visitors. He is Bodo’s top scorer in the Eliteserien, with ten goals. They need a spark.

Amad plays a fine ball over the top towards the unmarked Fernandes, but he slips at the crucial moment and Haikin gathers. Moments later, Casemiro comes on for De Ligt. Didn’t have that change on my bingo card - Casemiro at centre-back?

09:22 PM GMT

62 min: Man United 3 Bodo/Glimt 2

Bodo give the ball straight to Bruno Fernandes in midfield. He finds Amad jinking and jiving into the box on the right, but his ball is a little loose and Garnacho can’t meet it, as a Bodo boot gets there first. Incidentally, the Norwegian champions have barely had an attack this half.

09:21 PM GMT

58 min: Man United 3 Bodo/Glimt 2

There are delays for a raft of substitutions, as Luke Shaw takes his time to get ready. Mount applauds the Old Trafford faithful, as Rashford replaces him and moves to number 10, alongside Garnacho. Shaw and Amad shore things up defensively as they move to 3-4-3. Amorim is Mr. Adaptability tonight.

Rashford ⇢ Mount

Amad ⇢ Antony

Shaw ⇢ Martinez

09:17 PM GMT

Hojlund helping to save Amorim’s blushes

Rasmus Hojlund has been one of Manchester United’s best against Bodo/Glimt - Offside/Simon Stacpoole

09:14 PM GMT

53 min: Man Utd 3 Bodo/Glimt 2

That tactical tweak has done wonders. Now, Alejandro Garnacho comes close. They are creating spaces and chances. He was set free down the left side, cut in and his shot was well-beaten away by Haikin.

09:12 PM GMT

Goal!

50 min: Man Utd 3 Bodo/Glimt 2 (Hojlund). They moved it round smartly, but the key was Mount flicking it through deftly on the edge of the box to unleash Antony and unlock Bodo’s defence. His low ball across the box was met by Hojlund, who scored his second.

After a nervy 60-second wait for VAR to okay everything - there was a question whether Hojlund was in front of the ball when it was played across - Manchester United are back in the lead.

09:09 PM GMT

48 min: Man Utd 2 Bodo/Glimt 2

That was close. After a peach of a ball to find him, Garnacho delivers a cross from the left and finds Mason Mount in the middle. He shifts it out of his feet and powers a shot goalward from the penalty spot. It hits the corner of the bar, where it meets the right post.

09:07 PM GMT

47 min: Man Utd 2 Bodo/Glimt 2

Manchester United come out strongly, running at their opponents and full of positive intentions. Garnacho and Fernandes move it around on the left flank, and Dalot meets it before Berg tackles him for a throw-in.

Looks like the home team has switched to a 4-2-3-1. Dalot is inside like a false full-back and Garnacho is staying wide. Let’s see if it gives them an attacking edge.

09:04 PM GMT

Dalot comes on for Malacia

Amorim has made one change at half-time, with compatriot and stalwart Diogo Dalot coming on for Tyrell Malacia. Not the happiest return from injury for the Dutchman after 18 months out of competitive action for United, he looked shaky defensively and was shrugged off by Zinckernagel for Bodo’s second.

08:55 PM GMT

Amorim’s Man United: certainly not dull

Well, after a breathless first-half, you can’t say Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United are boring. Worryingly porous at the back, the first-half will have aired some more problems to solve for the Portuguese gaffer. He said pre-match that they need to stop thinking about positioning, but on that evidence, some members of the XI took that a bit too literally.

Rasmus Hojlund, all desire and deft finishing, might just avoid his ire during the team talk.

08:53 PM GMT

Hojlund to the rescue

Rasmus Hojlund has created Man United’s first goal with his tenacity and has scored their equaliser with a Mark Hughes-esque finish, controlling the ball with one touch before deftly guiding a volley into the corner of the net with his second. Superb finish from the Denmark international.

The goal came just as the Old Trafford crowd were starting to get annoyed at the lack of chances being created.

08:48 PM GMT

Goal!

44 min: Man Utd 2 Bodo/Glimt 2 (Hojlund). What a well-taken finish as Bodo frustrated the home team. Mazraoui won the ball, stepping forward, and then did the rest of the preparatio toon. He cut past a few players to the edge of the box before dinking a ball through to Hojlund in the middle of the box. With two Bodo defenders right by him, crowding him out, he controlled the ball and somehow found space to volley it into the right corner.

08:43 PM GMT

39 min: Man Utd 1 Bodo/Glimt 2

The home team are having lots of joy down the left, with Tyrell Malacia and Bruno Fernandes linking up well. But they’re not doing much with it. The Dutch wing-back delivers a cross-shot over and it drifts limply out. Antony should probably have been in the box there, contesting for it.

There are problems to solve for the new manager, all right.

Ruben Amorim encourages his team as they go a goal down against Bodo/Glimt. - AFP/Oli Scarff

08:39 PM GMT

Headaches for Amorim

Welcome to Manchester United, Ruben. You could drive a truck through the middle of the Manchester United defence and still not be squeezed for space by the two centre backs.

Bodo had given the home side plenty of warnings that they were going to look to play quick passes through the centre of the pitch into the feet of one forward while the other would look to spin behind but neither De Ligt or Martinez has got to grips with it.

It was a really good finish from Hakon Evjen but none of United’s midfielders had tracked his run either. Just a really bad goal for a team with United’s aspirations to concede. As for the second Bodo goal, a simple ball over the top, Malacia gets scorched for pace by Peter Zinckernagel , De Ligt is too slow to get across to bail his full back out and the shot flies through the legs of Onana.

Another early goal for Amorim, but United have failed to build on it and are now in trouble against a side that has shown it has the pace and skill to get at the back four on the counter.

08:36 PM GMT

33 min: Man Utd 1 Bodo/Glimt 2

The away fans who have made the 1,100-mile journey are in full song. Who knows how long this lead will last?

Manchester United are stringing passes together around the 18-yard box. Garnacho can’t get past Bjortuft, who dispossesses him. The problems start, as we’ve seen with both Bodo goals, when they are caught on the break.

There has been too much sloppiness and space so far. De Ligt is tackled by Hauge and the dangerous Zinckernagel nearly fashions a shooting chance, before being pinged for handball.

08:33 PM GMT

31 min: Man Utd 1 Bodo/Glimt 2

There’s nearly another fatal mix-up at the back for Bodo, but this time, just infront of Hojlund, Gundersen stabs the ball back to Haikin who clears the ball.

Yellow card for Helmersen, who catches Bruno Fernandes on the ankle. That one hurt.

08:27 PM GMT

25 min: Man Utd 1 Bodo/Glimt 2

Manchester United’s defensive frailties well and truly on show for that well-taken second goal. Give Bodo/Glimt an inch and they’ll take a mile. They continue to press the home team, stopping them from getting into a rhythm.

Evjen swings and misses after pinball on the edge of the box breaks kindly for Fet on the left-side of the box.

08:26 PM GMT

Goal!

23 min: Man Utd 1 Bodo/Glimt 2 (Zinckernagel). What is going on? After 15 minutes of Manchester United having most of the chances and possession, the Norwegian underdogs are in front. It was borderline route one: a ball from the right-back to Philip Zinckernagel who had room, but everything to do.

He was strong, fending off a feeble challenge from Malacia and with De Ligt shutting him down, he slotted the ball through Onana’s legs. The defence was all at sea, with Martinez out of position and nowhere to be seen.

08:23 PM GMT

Goal!

18 min: Man Utd 1 Bodo/Glimt 1 (Evjen). Beautifully-worked equaliser, moments after Fernandes’ had shot away. They fought to win possession, Hauge spinning smartly to put Fet into space running towards the left-side of the 18-yard box. He spotted the run of Hakon Evjen, pulled it back and the Norwegian calmly curled the ball into the top-left corner, Onana a spectator.

Too much space for the visitors, but how clinically they obliged. The thousands off away fans are taking the roof of Old Trafford.

08:18 PM GMT

15 min: Man Utd 1 Bodo/Glimt 0

Garnacho is set free down the left and selflessly cuts it back to the onrushing Mount on the edge of the area. However, his left-footed shot is booted away by a defender stood right by Halkin, who had it covered. The home side gets another bite at the cherry as the home side recovers the ball and Fernandes lashes the ball at goal, but Bodo’s man in the sticks is equal to it.

That’s got the energy up in the stadium, the fans are chanting.

08:13 PM GMT

10 min: Man Utd 1 Bodo/Glimt 0

Zinckernagel darts past two Manchester United players after link-up with Hauge on the edge of the box. However, his is a tame shot which dribbles into Onana’s arms. Terrible finish, good build-up, set up by his team-mates pressing Manchester United hard and winning back possession on the halfway line. They will keep hassling and harrying all match.

08:11 PM GMT

Profuse apologises from Bodo goalkeeper Halkin

Oh dear. Nikita Halkin had been waiting his whole career for a night like this, under the lights, at Old Trafford to take on the mighty Manchester United. And he had an absolute shocker in the first minute, allowing Hojlund to block his clearance as he dallied on a back pass and Garnacho left with a first minute tap in. Halkin seemed to apologise to pretty much everyone of his teammates, poor bloke.

United have now scored inside the first 90 seconds in both of Amorim’s games as manager. Presumably they will not let this lead slip like they did against Ipswich Town last weekend.

08:09 PM GMT

6 min: Man Utd 1 Bodo/Glimt 0

The problem with pouring forward with attack-minded players on the wings is that you leave space in behind. Hauge nips down the wing for yellow-clad Bodo/Glimt and delivers a dangerous cross, cleared by De Ligt.

08:05 PM GMT

GOAL!

1 min: Manchester United 1 Bodo/Glimt 0 (Garnacho) The Bodo goalkeeper Halkin won’t want to see that again. A slightly underhit backpass from a defender needed him to boot it upfield from near the penalty spot. Instead, he tried to wrongfoot the onrushing Rasmus Hojlund. Big mistake. The Dane dispossessed him well, showing his desire, and Garnacho was on hand to slot the ball into an empty net.

Dream start for the home side, an even faster opener than Rashford’s one against Ipswich. A goal from nothing.

08:02 PM GMT

1 min: Man Utd 0 Bodo/Glimt 0

Garnacho kicks off for Manchester United, who are shooting from left to right.

08:00 PM GMT

Home fans bring the noise for Amorim

The anticipation is palpable at Old Trafford as the two teams walk out onto the pitch. The biggest roar is reserved for Ruben Amorim, who applauds back at the fans when he trots out 60 seconds later. Twenty-five photographers stand in front of him as he listens to Take Me Home, United Road being sung.

There is a giant billowing banner being held in the home end which reads “Bienvenido a casa, Ruben”. Welcome home.

07:56 PM GMT

Those line-ups one more time

Manchester United (possible 3-4-2-1): Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez; Antony, Fernandes (c), Ugarte, Malacia; Mount, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Subs: Bayinder, Heaton, Dalot, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Amad, Mainoo, Rashford, Zirkzee.

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Haikin; Wembangomo, Bjorkan, Bjortuft, Gundersen; Evjen, Berg (c), Brunstad Fet; Zinckernagel, Hauge, Helmersen.

Subs: Faye Lund, Sorensen, Sjovold, Moe, Nielsen, Saltnes, Mikkelsen, Auklend, Sorli, Maatta, Hogh, Espejord

07:52 PM GMT

Ruben Amorim speaks to TNT Sports pre-match

“I’m feeling really calm, I expect a good game and good environment, the first time I feel I belong with the fans. I want my team to show different things. We didn’t have too many trainings but I think we need to improve to win games and improve step-by-step.

He identified some overthinking from his players during the Ipswich Town match. Asked what progress he’d like to see tonight, Amorim said: “First of all, they need to enjoy the game more. They need to stop thinking about the positioning, we had one or two trainings to do that. We showed some images, it will help, they understand better the way we play.”

On Malacia and Antony coming in as expected wing-backs, he pretty much repeated himself: they are international players and they are ready. Interesting to hear the Brazillian will be doing some defensive work too.

Sir Alex Ferguson is in the house, no pressure...

07:49 PM GMT

A few photographs from pre-match...

Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount warm up ahead of Manchester United’s match against Bodo/Glimt. - PA/Martin Rickett

Over 5,000 Bodo/Glimt fans have made the trip to Old Trafford. - Reuters/Molly Darlington

07:40 PM GMT

A night to quieten a few critics

Mason Mount, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund have all had their fair share of detractors after making underwhelming starts to their careers at the club. Minutes have been hard to come by too - this is Mount’s first start since August, and the second for his Brazilian team-mate. This is a chance to shine in front of the new manager and answer some of the naysayers with their quality.

07:35 PM GMT

Norwegian champions are more handy at home

Bodo/Glimt are no sure-fire whipping boys, mind. They made it through to the Europa Conference League knock-out round last year, taking Ajax to extra time. They had a famous 6-1 home win against Mourinho’s Roma in October 2021 too, though the most northerly team in the competition are a lot more handy on their astroturf pitch than on the road.

The attendance for their win away to Odd at the weekend was 3,971. There are already comfortable more people than that inside Old Trafford, 25 minutes before kick-off.

07:31 PM GMT

Bodo/Glimt start as big underdogs

Okay, I admit, I’ve been desperate to make this joke all day but if Manchester United lose tonight it will be the first time they have lost to a team in Europe that sounds like a new budget kitchen appliance company... come on, Bodo/Glimt? That’s pretty funny, right??

It is difficult to see Manchester United losing which is why I’ve gone so early with my joke. Ruben Amorim has named a changed, but very strong team with the lesser spotted Antony starting, along with Mason Mount and, after more than a year out, Tyrell Malacia.

Will be fascinating to see how Rasmus Hojlund does this evening. Fair to say the jury is still out on the big Dane in a Manchester United shirt.

07:24 PM GMT

Amorim talks to TNT Sports

A few interesting nuggets from a pre-recorded VT with TNT Sports. Of course there are a lot of PR-friendly things said, but early impressions are Amorim cuts through the bumf a little more than most managers.

Asked what he learned from the Ipswich Town game on Sunday, he said:

“I have so much more information after the first match, they are smart guys and buying the idea. The important thing is to win matches, because it helps you to sell the idea. We are focused on that.”





On whether he has noticed any bad habits:

“I have an idea how to play, I am not saying it’s better than the last one, it’s different. I think we have to change those habits and different things in the team to play how I see football.”

Asked what he sees as success:

“I just want to go to each game and try to win it. The goal for everybody here should be winning titles, not third place or fourth place. Let’s see how long it will take.”

07:17 PM GMT

Back in action after an 18-month meniscsus injury nightmare

Tyrell Malacia starts his first game in 550 days for Man United 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LZt0zyiCb3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 28, 2024

07:13 PM GMT

Team line-ups in full

Here are the line-ups in black and white.

Manchester United: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez; Antony, Fernandes (c), Ugarte, Malacia; Mount, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Subs: Bayinder, Heaton, Dalot, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Amad, Mainoo, Rashford, Zirkzee.

Bodo/Glimt: Haikin; Wembangomo, Bjorkan, Bjortuft, Gundersen; Evjen, Berg (c), Brunstad Fet; Zinckernagel, Hauge, Helmersen.

Subs: Faye Lund, Sorensen, Sjovold, Moe, Nielsen, Saltnes, Mikkelsen, Auklend, Sorli, Maatta, Hogh, Espejord

07:02 PM GMT

Amorim: “I will do everything to put this club where it needs to be”

Ruben Amorim has said it is an “honour and a privilege” to be writing his first programme notes as Manchester United manager. Which is sweet, although you suspect the novelty will wear off given nobody says anything very interesting in their programme notes anymore.

“It took a lot for me to leave Sporting, but everybody recognises the lure of Manchester United and, from the moment I began talking with the club’s representatives, I felt a connection that made it impossible to refuse this opportunity.”

This is also quite sweet.

“I honestly feel that I am where I am supposed to be and I promise that I will do everything I can to put this club where it needs to be. I know, of course, that there is a lot of work to be done here. It is a huge responsibility, but I have the clear sense that everyone involved with Manchester United is so hungry and determined to succeed…”

Can Amorim programme Manchester United to succeed? - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

He then goes on to talk about the club’s wonderful history and how important the fans are going to be moving forward. In other words, I’ve already quoted the highlights.

I wonder what David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag said in their first column for the programme. Probably something similar.

06:55 PM GMT

The Manchester United line-up is out

Several returnees feature in our line-up tonight 🙌#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2024

Six changes made by Amorim from the Ipswich Town match. As expected, Martinez replaces Jonny Evans on the left side of defence. It’s a new-look midfield aside from captain Fernandes, with Ugarte, Malacia and Antony alongside him, the latter two likely to play wing-backs. Rasmus Hojlund comes in to spearhead the attack.

06:44 PM GMT

Amorim makes his home debut

Good evening and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, minute-by-minute coverage of Manchester United versus Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

It is new manager Ruben Amorim’s first home game after beginning his tenure with a mediocre 1-1 draw away to Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Though his side are unbeaten in their previous games in the competition, with a 2-0 win against PAOK Salonika and three draws, the overwhelming pre-match favourites are 15th in the standings, a point and three places behind the Norwegian champions.

Three points would strengthen Manchester United’s chances of finishing in the top eight in this new-fangled, 36-team league system and going straight through to the round of 16. A goalfest wouldn’t hurt in order to quell any rumbling discord among supporters either, given the eye-watering £21.4m expense of sacking Erik Ten Hag and buying Amorim out of his contract.

Eliteserien leaders Bodo/Glimt are a win away from adding another Norwegian title to their record. It is a David versus Goliath match-up tonight: the entire 53,000-strong population of the town, situated inside the Arctic Circle, could fit inside Old Trafford, with plenty of seats to spare.

“I am expecting a very good team who run a lot and that is a very good thing for us as we need to improve that,” Amorim said yesterday. “They have some special players on the wings and they have that aura of winning games.

“Everybody said to me it will be a special time [in the stadium]. But I am just focusing on winning a game at Old Trafford as we need that momentum.”

Ruben Amorim with Marcus Rashford during a training session at Carrington yesterday. - Reuters/Martin Rickett

Amorim could do with another lightning fast goal from Marcus Rashford to put the home team in the driving seat. Longer-term, he has suggested that the 27-year-old needs to show more desire to return to his best: “He has to be Marcus first of all, to try to return to that moment, and then he will have the help of all the staff and all the fans because he is a Manchester United boy. But he has to be the first one to really want it,” he said.

While Amorim believes the team “can play in different systems”, it remains to be seen whether he will keep the 3-4-2-1 formation tonight which worked wonders at Sporting Lisbon.

Lisandro Martinez is a contender to start at the back after recovering from injury, while the much-maligned Antony may get playing time, with Amorim expected to rotate the squad.

Kick off is at 8pm GMT, team news to come shortly.