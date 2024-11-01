Ruben Amorim: I accepted Man Utd job after now-or-never ultimatum

Ruben Amorim was confirmed as Man Utd’s new head coach on Friday - Shutterstock/Tiago Petinga

Ruben Amorim has revealed that he asked Manchester United if he could wait until the end of the season to join the club – only to be told it was “now or never”.

Amorim has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2027 with the option of another year at Old Trafford, although he is not due to formally join United until November 11 after the forthcoming international break.

But speaking after Sporting’s 5-1 win over Estrela on Friday night, Amorim admitted he was initially reluctant to leave the Portuguese club in mid-season and asked United if they could delay his arrival.

“I asked United if it could be at the end of the season. It was what I wanted. United said no. It was now or never. So I had to make a decision. It was an extraordinarily enticing challenge that I couldn’t refuse,” he said.

“There is no Sporting fan who wanted me to stay until the end of the season more than I did. But it wasn’t possible. Some people say it’s for money. It’s not. Other clubs were prepared to pay three times more and I refused. This [United] is the club I wanted.

“At the start of the season, I talked to president [Federico Varandas] and said whatever happens this is my last season at Sporting. The season started very well, then Man Utd appeared and paid the clause. I never argued with the president.

“I would be leaving at the end of the season come what may. The only thing that happened is that my departure has been brought forward.”

‘I can do things my way at United’

Amorim, 39, admitted he changed his mind about joining United or staying at Sporting “several times”. “I changed my mind several times,” he said. “My concern is not to harm the Sporting team, we’ll see later. I’ll have that concern when I’m at United. I had three days to decide on something that would completely change my life.”

Amorim claimed he was pleased to be taking over a United side that was in trouble because he said it meant he had a blank canvas in which to try to revive the club’s fortunes.

“This is exactly the context I wanted [United struggling] because I can do things my way,” he said.

Amorim will take charge of Sporting’s next two matches – against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday and then Braga five days later before joining United – and promised his current club he would not raid them in the January transfer window for players.

“I’m not going to come for any Sporting player in January,” he said. “These years at Sporting have been the best years of my life. Everyone knows how much I loved it here. But it’s not my farewell yet.”

Ruben Amorim has a strong connection with Sporting fans - Getty Images/Carlos Rodrigues

Amorim also confirmed that his coaching staff at Sporting would be following him to Manchester. He is understood to be aiming to bring up to five staff with him to Old Trafford, including assistants Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido and Emanuel Ferro, goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira.

That is likely to raise fresh doubts over the futures of Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is in interim charge while the club wait for Amorim to start work, assistant Rene Hake, first team coaches Andreas Georgson and Darren Fletcher and goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar.

“I’m going to take my coaching staff with me. We’ve been together since Casa Pia. It was one of the conditions,” Amorim said.

Asked about the challenges facing him at United, Amorim added: “I understand the question and forgive me but we will have time to talk about all issues related to United at the right time.”

He also dismissed suggestions that there was a “revolt” in the dressing room over his plans to leave. “There was no revolt. They were sad,” he said. “I felt a different atmosphere. Some of them have been with me for five years. I have a strong relationship with them. But until the Braga game, I’m their boss and they know it.”