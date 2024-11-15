Ruben Amorim Grants PSG Transfer Target Vital New Role at Man Utd

The future of Marcus Rashford will likely be determined this 2024-25 season with Ruben Amorim taking over the Manchester United job. Moreover, the Portuguese boss is ready to hit the ground running with the Englishman.

Last month, TEAMTalk reported that Paris Saint-Germain have renewed its interest in Rashford. While the challenges that blocked a summer move still exist, the Ligue 1 club may try again to sign him next year.

Rashford will be working under a new manager, Amorim, who’s now in charge at Manchester United after the FIFA international break. TEAMTalk notes that Rashford is optimistic about Amorim’s arrival, viewing it as a fresh opportunity to regain his form.

Is this Marcus Rashford’s last chance to stay at Old Trafford?

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

GIVE ME SPORT’s Dean Jones reports that Amorim is set to hand Rashford a chance to impress as the No. 9 in his 3-4-3 system at Manchester United.

🚨 Ruben Amorim is set to hand Marcus Rashford a chance to impress as the number NINE in his 3-4-3 system at Manchester United. #MUFC [@DeanJonesSoccer] pic.twitter.com/oQZDuZ43tq — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) November 14, 2024

Despite this opportunity, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook recently suggested that Amorim might quickly realize the forward isn’t suited for his system, which would be a disaster considering he’s one of the highest-paid players at the club.

“I’m not convinced where he fits in under Ruben Amorim, because we know he wants to play this 3-4-3 formation, that’s more of a two in behind a central striker, rather than with out-and-out wingers, as Rashford clearly prefers to play,” Crook said.

“So it wouldn’t surprise me if, in the fullness of time, when Ruben Amorim gets his feet under the desk, he realises that Rashford doesn’t really have the tools to do the job that he wants to, and then Manchester United have got a very highly-paid player who doesn’t really fit.”