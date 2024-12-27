Ruben Amorim gives blunt reply when asked about Marcus Rashford absence

Manchester United suffered another defeat in the Premier League on Boxing Day and Marcus Rashford was once again missing for the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim’s side lost against Wolves after Bruno Fernandes was sent off for them in another match that Rashford missed due to the manager not selecting the English attacker.

It was the fourth match in a row that Rashford had to sit out and watch his teammates struggle to perform.

Since the Manchester derby, Rashford has been out of the team and it does not feel like the manager has any faith in the 27-year-old attacker at the moment.

Defeats against Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves and against Tottenham in the League Cup have made Amorim’s life difficult at Man United and the Portuguese manager is struggling to save the sinking ship.

After the defeat against Wolves, Amorim was asked about Rashford’s situation and the manager stated clearly that nothing has changed regarding the boyhood Man United fan.

Fabrizio Romano reported on his X account what Amorim said following the defeat against Wolves.

The Man United boss said:

“Any changes in Rashford situation? If he’s not here… you can make your mind up”.

“It’s always the same reason. We have to be same professionals, same guys, winning or losing. Losing, I have to be stronger”.

“I will continue with my idea until the end”.

Is Marcus Rashford’s time over at Man United?

Marcus Rashford on his way out of Man United? (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

It appears like Rashford has no future at Man United under Amorim. The manager as well as the club have made up their mind on the English attacker.

Rashford has fallen down in the pecking order and Amorim has made it clear that he prefers to play other attackers.

The 27-year-old has admitted that he is ready for a new challenge and since then, he has been linked with a move away from the club.

It is an unfortunate time for Rashford at the moment who should be playing his best football at this age but he is spending time on the sidelines watching his teammates play.

It would be the best decision for both the player and the club to part ways and go in their separate direction.