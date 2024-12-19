Ruben Amorim explains decision to leave Marcus Rashford out of Manchester United squad against Tottenham

Ruben Amorim has explained why Marcus Rashford has been left out of the Manchester United squad again.

The 27-year-old was first left out of the squad along with Alejandro Garnacho for the Manchester derby, which United won 2-1, on Sunday.

In the intervening days, he gave an interview to football journalist Henry Winter in which he revealed he was ready to leave his boyhood club and seek a “new challenge”.

Now Amorim has left Rashford out of his squad once more for Thursday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie away to Tottenham.

Speaking about the situation in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Amorim said: “I think it’s right. We have here a new challenge. It’s a tough one, for me it’s the biggest challenge in football because we are in a difficult situation and I already said this is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“This is a really new challenge and the biggest one. I really hope all my players are ready for this new challenge.

“No, [I haven't spoken to Rashford] yet. It was yesterday, I gave the day off to the lads, so he’s our player and he’s ready for the next game.”

Ahead of Thursday’s match and after it was confirmed that Rashford had again been left out, Amorim was asked why.

“Selection,” he told Sky Sports. “I chose the players that I felt were ready to cope with the demands of playing a strong game.

“I try to visualise all the week and then choose my players. Just selection.”