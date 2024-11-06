Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United 'cannot' play like Sporting after Man City thrashing

Ruben Amorim played down the impact of Sporting’s stunning Champions League win over Manchester City in relation to his imminent move to Manchester United.

The 39-year-old will officially take over as Manchester United’s head coach on Monday November 11, but does not believe Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side in Lisbon will be relevant.

Speaking after the game in Lisbon, he said: “ What I can tell you is that this doesn't mean anything in particular - don't take anything from this. We cannot transport one reality to another. Manchester United cannot play the way we play and we will have to adapt.”

Amorim has almost exclusively played with a back three while with Sporting, while United have mostly played with four defenders in the three years since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.

However, the Portuguese coach is looking forward to getting started with his new club, claiming: “It will be fun, very fun, and I'm ready for the challenge.”

Amorim’s final game in charge of Sporting takes place on Sunday when he faces the side he previously coached, Braga, while his first game in charge of United comes on November 24 at Portman Road against Ipswich Town.