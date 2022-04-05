RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. TO PARTICIPATE AT SCOTIABANK CAPP CONFERENCE
CALGARY, AB, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: RBY) – Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite" or the "Company"), a pure play Clearwater oil exploration and development company, announced today, that the Company is scheduled to attend one-on-one investor meetings at the Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 and an updated investor presentation has been posted to Rubellite's website.
About Rubellite
Rubellite is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and free funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing ESG excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at the Company's website at www.rubelliteenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.
SOURCE Rubellite Energy Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c9351.html