Can rubbing raw potatoes on your skin soothe acne?

The hack

Suffer from cystic acne? Try rubbing a raw potato on your skin to ease the inflammation.

The promise

Here’s the theory doing the rounds on TikTok: potatoes contain vitamin C, an antioxidant which some studies show could reduces inflammation, and salicylic acid, a common drying/exfoliating ingredient in spot-care. Does a potato contain enough of each ingredient to soothe your skin?

The test

I don’t have acne, but my monthly hormonal spots have excellent timekeeping – enter two test subjects on my chin. Some TikTokers have taped tiny chunks of potato to their faces overnight, which I dutifully try using surgical tape, but I just wind up with a reaction to the tape. And, come morning, the tape has come off, and the spot is unchanged. The next day, I just rubbed the raw potato on to the other spot, like you would a dab-on blemish treatment.

The verdict

I wanted this to work because it’s a cheap, easy hack and I feel like potatoes have been maligned since the no-carb era. Sadly, it didn’t work for me. If painful spots are a recurring issue, try Murad Blemish Control Rapid Relief Spot Treatment (£21), or consider seeing a specialist for a targeted action plan. Unfortunately, spuds just don’t cut it.