Ru Hasanov on Sarajevo Player ‘The Island Within’ and the Rising Azerbaijani Film Biz

Seymour Tahirbekov is a reluctant chess star, a young grandmaster from Azerbaijan whose life is rigidly controlled by his emotionally toxic father and coach. On the eve of his showdown with the defending world champion, Seymour’s nerves began to fray, and he escapes to a remote island populated by wild horses and a solitary old man. Away from the limelight, and with a newfound sense of freedom, he begins to find peace of mind. But with the world championship days away, it’s just a matter of time before the nationwide manhunt for the AWOL grandmaster closes in.

“The Island Within” is written and directed by Ru Hasanov, who co-directed the 2013 Locarno player “Chameleon.” Produced by his Baku-based outfit Coyote Cinema and co-produced by France’s Arizona Productions, the film world premiered in competition at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

Born and raised in Baku, Hasanov studied in the U.S. before working for Vice Media in New York. His peripatetic career took him to Lithuania and Russia before he returned to Azerbaijan in 2017 to make “The Island Within,” calling it a good time “to help make things right here in the film industry.” Hasanov spoke to Variety about the parallels between chess and filmmaking, the high cost of success, and the recent emergence of the Azerbaijani film industry.

“The Island Within” is based on a true story. How did you come across that story, and how closely did you stick to it with your script?

Azerbaijan pays close attention to chess. We have two or three grandmasters; one of the chess players was number two in the world recently. We have very serious chess players, and I figured it’s really strange that this is something that we can be and should be proud of, but there hasn’t been a single film about a chess player. That is what gave me the initial spark.

Then my dad showed me an article about this island which was an ex-Soviet farm. There was, up until recently, this guy who lived here in absolute solitude, a Russian guy by the name of Vitaliy Pronin. He died this year, just a few months ago. I was fascinated by the idea of someone living on an island with unique flora and fauna. There are flamingos, and there are horses that drink water from the Caspian Sea. I was blown away by that. These two ideas clashed, and that’s how I came up with the idea of this chess player who runs off to that island.

Are you a chess player yourself?

Yes. I’m a chess enthusiast. I love chess, and I have a lot of friends who enjoy playing chess. I’m far, far from being professional, but I’m a big chess enthusiast.

Are there similarities between chess and filmmaking? Complex problem-solving? An ability to think a few steps ahead?

Well, in one way or another, of course. I think both cinema and chess, they in one way or another reflect life. You have to be both tactically and strategically thinking. Of course, it’s a matter of problem-solving as well, especially when you’re making a low-budget or no-budget film, you have to properly think about the ways of making it happen. Yes, I think there are similarities, but for me at least, I think that filmmaking is much more similar to chess. When we’re talking about film, it’s an art form that might be different than chess. Although I believe after the fourth move in chess, there are over a billion possibilities. I guess it’s about the same with film.

When we’re introduced to him, Seymour seems to be a passive agent in his own life: he’s at the mercy of his father and coach, local politicians, and the demands that are constantly being placed on him as a competitor. He’s spent his whole life confined within a system designed to make him the grandmaster he’s become. Do you think it’s possible for someone in his position to find a degree of autonomy within that system—to be something other than the chess machine we see him to be?

I think it’s not just about chess. There are so many examples, even films, about a very similar problem—“Whiplash,” or with “Black Swan.” When you’re doing something professionally, I think you automatically sign a deal with the devil. You invest so much of your life into [it]. Obviously, the more time you spend on something, the better you become at it. For example, I was doing thorough research, and the local Azerbaijani chess masters, even when they’re talking to you, they’re still playing chess on their smartphone. It’s something that takes up literally all of your time. You’re obsessed with whatever you’re doing.

