RTX Growth Continues in Q3 2021/22

RTX A/S
·6 min read
RTX A/S
RTX A/S

Announcement        
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Nørresundby, Denmark, 30 August 2022
Announcement no. 15/2022

Interim report for Q3 and 9M 2021/22
(the period 01.10.2021 - 30.06.2022)

The revenue growth of RTX continued in the third quarter of 2021/22 with growth of more than 36%. For the first nine months of 2021/22 we have grown our revenue by more than 57% over last year. The strong demand confirms the belief we have in the growth opportunities from our large framework agreements. The challenging supply situation with component scarcity in the electronics industry continued in the quarter but it was stabilized and did not worsen. However, the global component scarcity did impact gross margin both via higher component costs due to the need to secure components in the spot buy market and through the effect on the realized product mix. Based on the strong demand situation, we updated our outlook for the financial year on 7 July with an upgrade of our revenue outlook and a specification of our earnings outlook

Peter Røpke, CEO

HIGHLIGHTS Q3 2021/22

  • Net revenue increased by 36.6% to DKK 164.8 million in Q3 2021/22 (Q3 2020/21: DKK 120.6 million) driven by continued demand improvements in the Enterprise segment. Component scarcity in the global electronics industry and other supply challenges continue to impact revenue. Such supply challenges have postponed deliveries and revenue of approximately DKK 90 million into future periods. This is roughly the same amount postponed from Q2 into Q3 and therefore the net effect on revenue in Q3 has been limited. Going forward, RTX will only comment on the development in postponed deliveries and revenue if it has a significant impact on the period being reported on.

    • Enterprise segment: Revenue increased by 60.0% to DKK 131.3 million. The growth is seen broadly in the segment especially for the large framework agreement customers.

    • ProAudio segment: Revenue decreased by 12.6% to DKK 22.6 million. While recurring revenue from product sales and royalty are on the same level as last year, revenue from engineering services decreased compared to last year in line with the strategy to focus on creating recurring revenue. Supply challenges had a negative impact on revenue in Q3.

    • Healthcare segment: Revenue decreased by 14.7% to DKK 10.8 million as the volume distribution over the financial year, as expected, is more even compared to last year which was significantly backloaded

    • FX corrected revenue growth was 19.6% as revenue compared to last year was positively impacted by the stronger US dollar.

  • Gross profit increased by 18.2% to DKK 71.9 million in Q3 2021/22 (Q3 2020/21: DKK 60.8 million) driven by the revenue growth. The gross margin decreased to 43.7% (Q3 2020/21: 50.4%). Compared to last year, the gross margin is negatively impacted by the revenue mix with a lower share of revenue from engineering services, by the specific product mix realized given shortages on specific components in the quarter as well as by increased component costs compared to last year due to the component scarcity and high prices on components (including in the spot buy market). Increases in sales prices have partly counterbalanced the component price increases. A further negative impact on the gross margin in the quarter has been customer payments to cover extraordinary component costs (meaning that such extraordinary additional component costs are carried by the customers, but at roughly zero margin).

  • The strong growth in revenue drove improvements in operating performance with EBITDA increasing by 59.6% to DKK 16.1 million in Q3 2021/22 (Q3 2020/21: DKK 10.1 million) and EBIT increasing by 99.5% to DKK 5.9 million in Q3 2021/22 (Q3 2020/21: DKK 3.0 million).

  • Cash flows from operations (CFFO) in Q3 2021/22 amounted to DKK -0.2 million compared to DKK 22.1 million in Q3 2020/21. Compared to last year, CFFO was positively impacted by the increased earnings and negatively impacted by the working capital development with higher inventories (both finished goods in transit towards customers and component buffer stocks) and higher receivables.

SUMMARY 9M 2021/22

  • Driven by a strong improvement in demand, net revenue increased by 57.3% to DKK 425.4 million in 9M 2021/22 (9M 2020/21: DKK 270.4 million). The growth could have been even stronger had it not been for the global component scarcity in the electronics industry and other supply chain impediments which has had an adverse impact on deliveries and revenue especially in Q1 and Q2 of 2021/22. All segments have contributed to the strong growth. Enterprise segment revenue increased by 73.2% to DKK 305.1 million in 9M 2021/22, while ProAudio segment revenue increased by 25.5% to DKK 83.4 million and Healthcare segment revenue increased by 32.8% to DKK 37.0 million. FX corrected revenue growth of RTX in 9M 2021/22 was 44.2% as revenue compared to last year was positively impacted by the stronger US dollar.

  • Gross profit amounted to DKK 199.3 million in 9M 2021/22 – an increase of 41.2% (9M 2020/21: DKK 141.1 million) due to the revenue growth. The gross margin reached 46.8% in the first nine months (9M 2020/21: 52.2%). Compared to last year, the gross margin is impacted by a lower share of revenue from engineering services and by increases in component costs (whether paid for by customers or by RTX), partly counterbalanced by sales price increases. The stronger revenue has driven significantly higher earnings in 9M 2021/22 with EBITDA of DKK 32.8 million (9M 2020/21: DKK -12.7 million) and EBIT of DKK 2.9 million (9M 2020/21: DKK -33.6 million)

  • Cash flow from operations (CFFO) amounted to DKK 20.8 million in 9M 2021/22 (9M 2020/21: DKK 32.0 million).

OUTLOOK FOR 2021/22

  • On 7 July 2022, RTX updated the outlook for the financial year (see company announcement 13/2022). RTX now expects revenue of DKK 550 to 610 million, EBITDA of DKK 50 to 70 million and EBIT of DKK 10 to 30 million for 2021/22.

  • On 7 July 2022, the revenue outlook was upgraded to DKK 550 to 610 million (from previously above DKK 520 million). The increase in expected revenue reflects the strong demand situation and the relatively wide interval for the expected revenue reflects the continued significant uncertainty on the global electronics supply markets from component shortages and other supply challenges. So, while the order book for 2021/22 is very strong and at a record high level, the global component scarcity – especially related to semiconductors and other electronic components – and the supply chain disruptions from temporary lockdowns in Asia and the global logistic challenges continue to create some uncertainty for the financial year and therefore for the outlook for 2021/22.

  • The expected EBITDA was specified from previously above DKK 50 million to now DKK 50 to 70 million and the expected EBIT from previously above DKK 10 million to now DKK 10 to 30 million. The adjustments in the expected earnings levels are driven by the expected revenue and gross margin levels where revenue is higher but where the gross margin is negatively impacted by the product mix expected to be realized given the component shortages and by the need to secure components in the spot buy market and through other channels.

  • The actual performance in 2021/22 will now therefore primarily depend on the supply situation towards the end of the financial year. Determinants of the actual supply situation towards the end of the year are factors such as component deliveries, lock-downs affecting production, shipping and logistic impediments etc.

  • For the list of assumptions behind the outlook, refer to the annual report for 2020/21 (pages 22-23) and to company announcement 13/2022.

RTX A/S

PETER THOSTRUP        PETER RØPKE
Chair                               President and CEO

Investor and analyst conference call
On Wednesday, 31 August 2022 at 9.00 am CET, RTX will hold a conference call for investors and analysts hosted by Danske Bank. In this conference call, the Company’s management will comment on the interim report for the third quarter and the first nine months of the financial year 2021/22.
To register for the conference call, please e-mail vonh@danskebank.dk.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
CFO Morten Axel Petersen, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Alouettes suspend fullback Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation. Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence. The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim. "To respect all parties involved,

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.