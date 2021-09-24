RTI Activist Vipin Agarwal Shot Dead in Bihar's East Champaran

Right to Information (RTI) activist Vipin Agarwal was shot dead in Bihar's East Champaran on Friday, 23 September.

The incident reportedly took place near Harsiddhi block office in Motihari, an area which was fairly crowded at the time.

Agarwal was shot at by a number of unknown persons riding a bike. He was subsequently taken to Motihari's Sadar Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Agarwal had worked on many land-related scandals, encroachment matters and corruption cases. His murder is being labelled as a political killing.

The activist's father, speaking to reporters, said that Agarwal had recently worked towards the removal of a petrol pump that had been constructed illegally by a politician. Further, he was about to make headway in another corruption-related case, before he was killed.

The police has launched an investigation into the death, as per reports.

