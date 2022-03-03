RT America To Halt Production And Lay Off Most Staff After Being Dropped By Major U.S. Distributors

RT America, the sister network to Russia’s state-sponsored RT, is ceasing production, after being dropped by DirecTV and Roku following the invasion of Ukraine.

T&R Productions, the production entity, sent a note to employees announcing the shutdown.

“Unfortunately, we anticipate this layoff will be permanent, meaning that this will result in the permanent separation from employment of most T&R employees at all locations,” Misha Solodovnikov, general manager, wrote in a memo. He blamed the shutdown on “unforeseen business interruption events.”

Holland Cooke, who hosted a show for RT America, wrote in Talkers that “I agreed to do a show this week, and had booked and was scripting on the topic of refugees, a snapshot of desperate Ukraine pilgrims’ plight. But that show won’t air. In an all-hands meeting Thursday (3/3) at noon, management spared remaining RT-ers the dilemma. We’ve been canceled, by cable/satellite/online distribution platforms.” CNN first confirmed the shutdown and the memo.

