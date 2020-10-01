RSVP: Florida Priorities Series | Public health and the pandemic: What comes next?

The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on the disparities in our public health and economic infrastructure. Mitigating these impacts requires a concerted effort and investment from our state’s leadership. How can and should Florida invest in its public health resources and infrastructure to recover from COVID and establish a stronger system to meet future needs?
Our conversation will feature key influencers, medical professionals, and local policy leaders. As the dynamics of this pandemic change daily (news of a vaccine, updated testing protocols), our panel focus might change slightly. However, the output of our conversation will remain the same: Solutions
Please join us on Tuesday, October 13, at 12:30 p.m. EDT
Here’s a look at our speakers:
Vivek Hallegere Murthy, MD
American physician and former vice admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps who served as the nineteenth Surgeon General of the United States.
Aileen Marty, MD
Professor of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Medicine at the FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. Works with the World Health Organization and has responded to disease outbreaks around the world. Dr. Marty is co-editor-in-chief of One Health, the official journal of the International Federation for Tropical Medicine.
Susanne Doblecki-Lewis, M.D., M.S.P.H.
Infectious diseases expert, associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Miami and alumna of the Master of Science in Public Health Program in the Department of Public Health Sciences, she is leading the University’s participation in the covid-19 vaccine clinical trial.
Penny Shaffer
Florida Blue market president for South Florida. In this role, Dr. Shaffer is responsible for the company’s business operations in an 8-county region from the Keys north to the Treasure Coast.
Moderator: Amy Driscoll
Editor for health policy and politics at the Miami Herald, where she has worked as an award-winning reporter, editor and podcaster.