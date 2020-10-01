RSVP: Florida Priorities Series | Public health and the pandemic: What comes next?

The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on the disparities in our public health and economic infrastructure. Mitigating these impacts requires a concerted effort and investment from our state’s leadership. How can and should Florida invest in its public health resources and infrastructure to recover from COVID and establish a stronger system to meet future needs?

Our conversation will feature key influencers, medical professionals, and local policy leaders. As the dynamics of this pandemic change daily (news of a vaccine, updated testing protocols), our panel focus might change slightly. However, the output of our conversation will remain the same: Solutions

Please join us on Tuesday, October 13, at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Here’s a look at our speakers:

Vivek Murthy, 19th Surgeon General of the United States.

Vivek Hallegere Murthy, MD

American physician and former vice admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps who served as the nineteenth Surgeon General of the United States.

dr aileen marty

Aileen Marty, MD

Professor of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Medicine at the FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. Works with the World Health Organization and has responded to disease outbreaks around the world. Dr. Marty is co-editor-in-chief of One Health, the official journal of the International Federation for Tropical Medicine.

Susanne Dobiecki Lewis.jpg

