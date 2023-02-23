Are RSV vaccines for babies finally here? CDC panel weighs options for next season.

As pediatric hospital wards continue to combat one of the worst RSV seasons the country has ever seen, a federal advisory panel is set to discuss vaccine options Thursday to prepare for next season.

Respiratory syncytial virus infects nearly everyone by age 2 and typically causes cold symptoms.

But it’s also the leading cause of hospitalizations among newborns and younger children, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting between 58,000 and 80,000 hospitalizations per year among those under 5.

RSV also strikes at the other end of life: It causes more than 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths among older adults every year.

On Thursday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will discuss two RSV vaccines by pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, and a monoclonal antibody by Sanofi and AstraZeneca. Here's what we know.

FDA to review Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for pregnant people, older adults

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday it has agreed to review Pfizer’s vaccine candidate, RSVpreF, for approval and set an action date for August 2023. If approved, the vaccine would be for pregnant people to help protect against RSV severe disease in infants from birth through 6 months.

"RSVpreF would help protect infants at their first breath from the devastating effects of this infectious disease, which though well-known, has been particularly evident throughout this RSV season,” said Annaliesa Anderson, Pfizer's senior vice president and chief scientific officer of vaccine research and development.

In the fall, the company announced results from a Phase 3 clinical trial showing its experimental vaccine protected infants when given to pregnant participants between 24 and 36 weeks of gestation.

Through the first 90 days of a baby's life, the vaccine was more than 80% effective at preventing severe illness. At 6 months, it remained nearly 70% effective. The trial did not raise any major safety concerns for parent or child.

A Pfizer spokesperson said the company will present updated efficacy and safety data from its trial during Thursday's federal advisory meeting, including birth outcomes, as well as information broken down by race and ethnicity.

The company also plans to reveal more information about its data in older adults. In August, researchers announced a single 120-microgram dose of RSVpreF was effective at preventing severe disease in adults 60 and older. The study of more than 37,000 people showed the vaccine was well tolerated, with no safety concerns.

Panel to discuss GSK’s vaccine for older adults

The federal advisory panel will also discuss an RSV vaccine for older adults developed by GSK called AReSVi 006.

Last summer, the vaccine was shown to reduce severe RSV in older adults by 94%, according to a 25,000-person Phase 3 trial. The shot also had a favorable safety profile, according to the company, and could be administered along with a flu shot.

The company did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment. More information would be available Thursday.

Sanofi’s monoclonal antibody for infants, toddlers under FDA review

Federal advisers will also be discussing a monoclonal antibody, called nirsevimab, by Sanofi and AstraZeneca that helps prevent RSV lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants entering or during their first RSV season.

The FDA had also accepted nirsevimab to review for approval in January. If approved, it would be the second monoclonal antibody on the market for infants. The other option – palivizumab – is only recommended for high-risk infants who were born severely premature at 29 weeks or earlier.

Jon Heinrichs, Sanofi's global head of innovation and emerging sciences, expects the 50-milligram dose of nirsevimab to be available for all infants up to 24 months of age, regardless of whether they were born to term or preterm.

“This is an antibody that will be used like a vaccine,” he said. “We intend to make it available to all infants. ... because 80% of kids that are hospitalized for RSV are born at term and otherwise healthy.”

Clinical trial data released this week showed the monoclonal was approximately 80% effective against medically attended RSV lower respiratory tract infections in infants born at 35 weeks or later.

Data revealed in January found nirsevimab reduced the incidence of infections by 70% in healthy preterm infants born between 29 and 35 weeks compared to the placebo.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

