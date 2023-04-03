Ørsted and Google sign power-purchase agreement

April 3 (Reuters) - Ørsted said on Monday that Google has signed a 150 megawatts (MW) power purchase agreement (PPA) with the company to buy wind energy from Helena Wind Farm, located in Pawnee, Texas for the next 15 years. "The project was commissioned in mid-2022 and provides low-cost electricity to the South ERCOT service territory, enough to power an estimated 90,000 homes," Ørsted said in a release.

Helena Wind Farm has a capacity of 268 MW, and the agreement will contribute to Google’s commitment to operate all its data centers, cloud regions and offices on 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)