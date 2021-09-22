RSS Worker Files Complaint Against Javed Akhtar for RSS-Taliban Comment

An RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) worker has reportedly filed a criminal complaint against lyricist Javed Akhtar in a Mumbai Court in reference to allegedly defamatory comment in an interview where the latter talked about the RSS and Taliban, according to Bar and Bench.

Mumbai-based lawyer Dhrutiman Joshi has filed the complaint before the Kurla Metropolitan Magistrate. According to Bar and Bench, Joshi stated that Akhtar had a ‘well-planned motive to defame RSS’.

Javed Akhtar’s Statement Meant to Defame RSS: Lawyer Joshi

Joshi stated that the “statements made by the accused is well planned, thought and calculated defamatory statements to defame RSS and discourage, disparage and misguide the people who have joined RSS or who would like to join the RSS and belittle the RSS in the eyes of common public. There was a well-planned motive of the accused to defame RSS."

Joshi complaint stated, “Akhtar expressed his views without any proof and even after knowing that the highest democratically elected office bearers of the country like the incumbent President, Vice President, Prime Minister and several Cabinet Ministers and many incumbents and Ex Chief Ministers and their council of ministers in India have been supporters and members of RSS.”

The complaint will be heard by the Metropolitan Magistrate on October 30, 2021.

The Controversy

Javed Akhtar was embroiled in controversy due to his comments during an NDTV interview segment after Taliban gained control of Afghanistan. Akhtar had said, “Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset - be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus."

He’d further said, “Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam had demanded an apology from the lyricist and had said, “We will not allow any of his films to run in this land of Ma Bharti till he apologises with folded hands to the functionaries of the Sangh who have dedicated their lives to the nation."

The legal advisor to BJP’s Maharashtra unit Ashutosh J Dubey had also tweeted that he had filed a complaint against Akhtar.

