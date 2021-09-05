RSS-Linked Weekly Says Infosys With 'Anti-Nationals', Govt & Trade Bodies Silent

Panchajanya, a RSS-linked journal, cast aspersions on India's leading corporation, Infosys, suggesting that it was aligned with the 'anti-national forces' such as the 'Naxals, Leftists and tukde tukde gang', The Indian Express reported.

The RSS-affiliated journal's attack has catalysed no response from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Union Government, or any prominent industrial bodies.

As per the Indian Express report, even after receiving emails regarding the issue, trade bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) stayed silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, a senior official with an Indian conglomerate stated that the attack “should not be taken too seriously.”

The news agency also contacted five Ministers from Narendra Modi's cabinet, while four of them declined to offer a response, one said that Infosys could do a better job.

“Infosys could do a much better job. It’s a firm that provides excellent services to foreign firms and I do not understand why it could not deliver the same," the minister stated, Indian Express reported.

Further, Co-chairman of Forbes Marshall Naushad Forbes defended the censuring statement and said that RSS is a private body, and has the right to express its opinion in a free manner. "That’s what freedom of speech is all about," he said.

Former Infosys CFO Breaks Silence

In contrast, the former Infosys Chief Financial Officer T V Mohandas Pai defended the firm, citing Infosys' work on the backend infrastructure of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the new Income Tax Portal.

He added that the writer of the Panchajanya piece seems "unaware of how large projects are done."

One of the few voices that came out in the software major’s support was that of T V Mohandas Pai, former Infosys Chief Financial Officer. Defending the firm’s work on the GST backend infrastructure as well as on the new Income Tax Portal, Pai said the writer seemed unaware of “how large projects are done.

Story continues

Speaking to the Sunday Express, he said, "Before a project like this is released there is something called a user acceptance test — the product is handed over to the client. Only after they do rigorous testing, is it released to the public. It is obvious that the department (Income Tax) owes responsibility for not doing adequate testing.”

'Disparaging': Opposition's Defence of Infosys

Meanwhile, former Corporate Affairs Minister M Veerappa Moily voiced his disapproval of the attack saying that such 'disparaging remarks' do not reflect well on them.

“When such attacks come from the RSS, it is as good as (from) the Government of India…These people talk about Make in India and vocal for local, this goes against their own principles they propagate," Moily said, The Indian Express quoted.

“Infosys is internationally acknowledged, if there are any lapses in any deal vis a vis the Government, it should not be attributed as wilful to bring disrepute to the Narendra Modi government as suggested by the RSS," NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon stated, criticising the remark.

. Read more on India by The Quint.RSS-Linked Weekly Says Infosys With 'Anti-Nationals', Govt & Trade Bodies SilentGauri Lankesh Murder: Four Years On, No Convictions Made in the Case . Read more on India by The Quint.