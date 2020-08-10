RSS Chief Calls For Village, Mohalla-level Study Centres to Cope With Loss of Study Time During Covid-19 Lockdown

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for the establishment of mohalla and village-level study centres as the pandemic has severely affected students’ education.

While discussing issues with RSS members, Bhagwat made the announcement in Bhopal during his three-day trip in the capital city on Sunday.

The pandemic has impacted kids’ education amid lockdown, RSS Sarsanghchalak has urged for the establishment of education centres in localities and villages, said Madhya Bharat Sanghchalak, Satish Pimplikar. This would ensure that kids’ academic growth does not suffer due to Covid-19 triggered hardships, he added.

During the discussion, the RSS chief also urged volunteers to work on prevalent issues such as environment and family management.

Further mentioning about the nomadic tribes in the body’s meet- Bhagwat was briefed that tribes including Irani, sapera, kanjar, pardi, bediya, luhar, banjara, sikligars and others are facing hardships amid lockdown. Volunteers recounted their experiences of lockdown and said that a large number of families were offered ration and other essentials during this period. In all, the 2,628 families were offered food, medical kits and other essential goods, claimed volunteers.

the chief was also informed that a large number of people, especially youth wishes to connect to the right-wing body. So far in the visit, he focussed his deliberations on Covid-19 period activities of the volunteers and further steps to be taken in future.

To add, Bhagwat has also intensified activities in Madhya Pradesh at a time the state is due to 27 assembly by-polls. On Monday, the chief is scheduled to hold discussions with the senior RSS office-bearers before he retreats to Nagpur in the evening.