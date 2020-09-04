29 Years In RSS, 8 In BJP, This Man Quit Both Because Of Their Trolls

Indian Leftist student activists sit near a protest banner as they wait to take part in a demonstration against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led union government near Jadavpur Unversity on February 23, 2016.

A few days before Krishanu Mitra, a BJP spokesperson and head of the media cell in West Bengal quit the party, he tweeted about the credibility of the party’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh’s accomplices. 45-year-old Mitra had been a part of RSS for 29 years and had joined BJP in 2009. He contested the Assembly elections in 2016, but lost. He quit the party in 2017.

With Ghosh’ rise, Mitra voiced the concerns that a lot of BJP old-timers had about the ‘new’ path and ideologies, BJP had embraced in the state. “MLA Dilip Babu, How come Amartya Sen is evil but criminal conspiracy, fraud and cheating young job aspirants is not? Admitting rogue CPIM elements in the party is not? Child trafficking is not? Having fake degree is not? Using different identities for government jobs and party is not?” he asked in a tweet. Mitra was responding to Ghosh’s comment that Nobel Laureate Sen was ‘spineless’ and can be ‘bought or sold’.

Three years after he quit BJP, Mitra has joined the Trinamool Congress. He told HuffPost India that after his stint with the BJP, he has realised that Mamata Banerjee is a politician who is not overtly dependent on a Delhi centre removed from West Bengal to run her party or government. It allows her to be involved in the affairs of the state more deeply.

During the interview, he traced the decline for the space for dissent within his own party which prompted him to quit for BJP and RSS.

Why did you resign from BJP when it was peaking?

The line in which the party is progressing in Bengal, I did not feel it was right. I did not join politics because my family was involved in politics, I joined politics to bring about a socio-economic change. I was born in Ranchi, and moved to Kolkata during my plus two. Since then I felt like there was a need to oppose the sort of politics I saw in Ranchi and then in West Bengal.

However, increasingly, BJP started moving towards a similar regimentation. Being a cadre-based party, or a party with a...

