The RSPCA is lobbying to put killer dogs back on the streets

Whether it’s tearing apart sheep, mauling children or being taken down by a tactical team and helicopter, the American Bully breed has certainly made its mark on Britain.

A recent American import to the UK, the Bully was developed from intensive inbreeding of fighting dogs. Bully’s account for less than 1% of all dogs in the country but are responsible for nearly three-quarters of all fatal attacks on humans since 2021 – making the breed 270 times more deadly than the rest of the dog population. This year, American Bully’s are to blame for at least 350 attacks on people and pets. One week in July saw one dog a day killed by one.

Bizarrely, American Bully’s are legal. Despite being bred from banned Pit Bull Terriers for size and aggression, the Government hasn’t yet taken action to remove these dogs from our streets, despite it requiring little more than the flick of a pen. One reason may well be the lobbying efforts of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).



The RSPCA opposes any legislation banning dogs by breed. Indeed, it wants all currently banned breeds legalised. This would flood Britain’s streets with dangerous dogs, including the extremely aggressive Fila Brasileiro, bred to hunt fleeing slaves, and all Pitbulls, which are responsible for 60% of fatal dog attacks in the US. It calls this approach “breed neutral”.

The RSPCA believes that breed is not a reliable predictor of aggressive behaviour. Retrievers are bred to retrieve, sheepdogs are bred to herd, but, in their view, dogs bred from the survivors of brutal pitfights are just perfect around small children and pets.

Curiously, the RSPCA hesitates when its own money is on the table. Its insurance arm has a very extensive list of breeds it won’t ensure, including of course the American Bully. Worse still, the organisation isn’t even opposed to breeding bans in principle; it wants to ban Savannah Cats because it thinks keeping them in domestic settings is cruel. Others might argue that it’s cruel to keep dogs which maul horses, kill pets, and attack children.

Banning dangerous dogs worked. Through a legal loophole a Pitbull-cross has reentered the market, and left a bloody wake in its path. The government must stop listening to the RSPCA and start listening to reason: the American Bully must be banned.

