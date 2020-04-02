The RSPB have launched Breakfast Birdwatch and it's the perfect way to start your day

Photo credit: Sue Hsu - Getty Images

The RSPB has launched a new initiative called the Breakfast Birdwatch and it's the perfect way to spend your mornings at home. They are asking early risers to share pictures of their daily dose of nature online, between 8am and 9am, every Monday to Friday.

To get involved, simply grab a cup of tea and take a photo of the birds you can see, either through your window or in your garden – then share your wildlife findings on social media using the hashtag #BreakfastBirdwatch. Whether you've spotted a red-breasted robin perching on your garden fence or a striking wren on your morning dog walk, uploading what you spot this spring will be sure to bring a smile to many faces across the UK.

Over on their Facebook page, the RSPB explain that they want to reconnect Brits during social distancing with the beauty of nature and wildlife. "We are determined to do our bit to try and help connect people with the amazing wildlife to be seen in gardens or from balconies or windows, and offer some hope and joy in these difficult times," they wrote.

"Over the coming days and weeks, we will also be helping people to share their wildlife encounters and provide ideas for things they can do for wildlife close to home."

Photo credit: elmvilla - Getty Images

If you don't have anything to upload, there's still the chance for you to get involved with the birdwatching community. Each morning, head over to the RSPB's Facebook page to help identify bird species and see what others have spotted. Throughout the weeks, the RSPB will introduce different themes, as well as helping supporters stay creative with ideas such as drawing and poetry.

With the arrival of spring bringing a wealth of pastel colours, blossoming flowers and new life, there's no better time to appreciate all of its beauty from the comfort of your own home.

Take a look at what others have been sharing online so far...

The wildlife outside my window: I am unable to see a Wagtail for this big beastie. #scotland #deer#BreakfastBirdwatch pic.twitter.com/eate6sF3OR — Linda Mellor 🦌 (@LindaMellor) March 27, 2020

Greenfinches have now become a regular visitor to my garden, this one is unhappy about there being no room on the feeder #BreakfastBirdwatch pic.twitter.com/63SATww60J — Gareth Wilson (@GreenLifeLancs) April 1, 2020

Completed week one in isolation here in France this week. Hope you don't mind if we join in with our stunning breakfast visitors. Stay safe everyone.😊 #BreakfastBirdwatch pic.twitter.com/tO0gPlqyul — Tony Griffiths (@tonymgriffiths) March 25, 2020

Day 3 of the #BreakfastBirdwatch & I finally have a picture of a Great Tit in song 💚 Sat on the tree opposite & singing away like a wheel squeaking twice with each turn, it's a common sound each morning (example song here: https://t.co/nbVzVUsYIz). #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/e88djlvHUU — Wez Smith (@WordsFromWez) March 26, 2020





