RSPB accuses pigeon fanciers of being behind spate of peregrine falcon poisonings

Pigeon racers have been accused of poisoning two peregrine falcons after police officers launched a probe into an “inexcusable” attack.

The body of a female nesting peregrine was found last week at a quarry in Clee Hill in Shropshire, and a male peregrine is also believed to have been killed.

It is the latest of several poisoning incidents at the quarry in recent years, which also saw peregrines killed on separate occasions in 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2017.

The 2017 incident is thought to have been near-identical to the most recent attack. A dead pigeon was also discovered lying on its back, just above where the body of a female peregrine was found.

The pigeons are being used as bait and their feathers are daubed with poison in order to lure in peregrine falcons, which then die as soon as they eat the pigeon, according to the Shropshire Peregrine Group.

Members of the public have now been urged to avoid touching any dead animals that they see while walking on Clee Hill Common and to report any suspicious activity, as police say that poison bait may still be around.

“There have been a number of examples in recent years, including at this location, of peregrines being illegally poisoned at quarries where they have been nesting,” a spokesman for the RSPB told The Telegraph.

“Typically when a peregrine is poisoned in a quarry there is a link to the pigeon racing community.

“Poisoned baits left in the open, in public spaces, are not only lethal for wildlife but could have serious consequences for any person or pet that comes into contact with them.”

All wild birds are protected by law under the Wildlife Offences Act, and the maximum sentence for the killing of the birds is a six-month jail term and a fine.

Jonathan Hipkiss, the local warden for the Shropshire Peregrine Group, said that the ongoing attacks on the animals since he took on his role six years ago had been “awful”.

“The birds are very much appreciated by the majority of the community, who enjoy seeing them around and I have people asking how they are,” he said.

“They’re beautiful birds which have a role in the environment and they’re just beautiful to watch when they’re flying around, as any bird is if you’re a birdwatcher.

“There’s no game shooting around here - we’re not that sort of region. Whoever it is needs to stop it, because there’s just no excuse.”

The poisoning of peregrines at Clee Hill has been “going on for a good decade”, Mr Hipkiss said.

At the time of a peregrine poisoning in 2017 at Glendinning Quarry in Devon, police said the offender could have been “somewhere within a rogue minority of the racing pigeon community”.

Peregrines catching and eating pigeons has sparked tension between different animal campaigning groups in recent years. In 2015, The Raptor Alliance called for an “evidence-based” cull of birds including peregrines in order to protect pigeon numbers.

A study by the Government’s UK Raptor Working Group published in 2015 found that 14 per cent of racing pigeons fail to return to their lofts because of predation by birds, including peregrines and sparrowhawks.

This compared to 36 per cent of pigeons who did not return because of exhaustion, while 34 per cent had collided with buildings, windows or wires.

England’s peregrine population has increased significantly in recent decades, rising from just 47 breeding pairs in the 1970s to at least 800.

West Mercia Police has urged anyone with any information to contact them on 101, or make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers.