RSC production to feature cast of over 70s

Geraldine James, 72, makes her RSC debut in the royal of Rosalind

A new production of a Shakespeare play is to feature a cast almost exclusively aged over 70.

Veteran stars of stage and screen, including Geraldine James and Celia Bannerman, will perform in As You Like It in Stratford-upon-Avon from 17 June.

The RSC said the production, which typically depicts young love, will challenge preconceptions around ageing.

Director Omar Elerian said the actors brought "huge experience, of both Shakespeare and life".

Seasoned RSC performers Michael Bertenshaw, left, will play Oliver and Malcolm Sinclair, Orlando

"There's something really powerful in rediscovering the themes of freedom and love from the perspective of older age," Mr Elerian added.

Actress Geraldine James makes her RSC debut in the role of the heroine Rosalind, with Malcolm Sinclair playing opposite as Orlando.

Maureen Beattie will play Celia, who falls in love with Oliver, performed by Michael Bertenshaw.

Audiences will see the stage set as a rehearsal room, with performers sharing memories of a long-gone production of As You Like It, scripts in hand.

Four younger actors will "act as understudies as well as participating in the act of conjuring the memory of this long gone production," the director said.

The play runs until 5 August at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk