The Disaster Survival Kits Approved by Oprah Are More Than 40% Off Right Now

JUDY, the “ready kit” company known for its bright orange bug-out bags and emergency kits, has launched a new promo that gets you up to 44% off its best-selling products — no discount code needed.

The company says emergency preparedness is more important than ever, as storms and natural disaster season approaches in many parts of the country.

The best JUDY deal gets you its all-in-one “Power Prepper System” for more than $600 off. Regularly, $1390, the system — which can sustain a family of six for up to 72 hours — is on sale for just $775. That’s a discount of $615 or more than 40% off, and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this essential survival kit.

judy survival kit

JUDY Power Prepper Survival Kit

Price: $775

Buy Now

The “Power Prepper System” includes 87+ life-saving survival essentials include food, water, first aid and warming tools, all packed inside a water-resistant wheel-able bag. More importantly, the JUDY survival kit comes with a 1000W portable power station, which the company says can be used to power everything from phones and laptops to many of your kitchen appliances in case of power outages or emergencies. The power station can also act as a source of light, with three brightness levels of LED light.

Looking for something without a power station? This JUDY emergency kit discount gets you its best-selling “Prepper Pack” for just $225 (regularly $300). That’s a $75 discount on a family-sized stash of supplies, with more than 70 safety-tested tools for both big and small emergencies. The Prepper System includes first-aid kits, KN95 face masks, food and water (with a five-year shelf life), hand warmers, survival tools and more. The supplies come packaged in three different-sized units: two portable pouches and the waterproof “Mover Max” dry bag (also available on its own for $125).

JUDY Prepper Pack Bundle

Price: $225

Buy Now

We suggest keeping the kit in your house or garage, and stashing one in your car, in case of emergencies. There is no promo code needed to take advantage of the 25% off discount on the JUDY Prepper Pack.

Need something a little less bulky or for a smaller family? Individuals and couples alike are buying up JUDY’s “Mover Max” bundle — an all-in-one kit that tucks all your emergency supplies into the fully waterproof backpack. JUDY says the 500D tarpaulin material (similar to what you find on heavy-duty tents) has fully-welded seams to keep out moisture, and is puncture-resistant.

While there are a number of companies offering bug-out bags for emergencies, JUDY’s emergency kits are known for their smart organizational system, which gives everything a clear and secure place in the bag or box. Each kit also includes space for personal items, say, if you need to throw your phone, wallet/ID, or extra food into the pockets as you leave the house.

judy mover max

JUDY Mover Max Backpack

Price: $125

Buy Now

According to its website, JUDY says natural disasters affect close to 160 million people worldwide every year and more than 60% of families don’t have an emergency plan in place. Having a well-stocked emergency survival kit is a good starting point. Need more convincing? JUDY CEO and founder Simon Huck has earned raves for the prep kits from celeb BFFs like Kim Kardashian, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, while Oprah named the JUDY emergency kit as one of her “Oprah’s Favorite Things.”

Aside from emergency use, we like JUDY bags for camping or hiking too. They’ll hold up to all weather conditions outdoors, and are roomy enough to use for your gear and accessories as well.

The JUDY sale is on for a limited time and quantities are moving quickly. See full discount details and full selection here.

