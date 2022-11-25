RS Recommends: This Smart Roomba Robot Vacuum With Over 14,500 Reviews Is $95 Off Online

best-robot-vacuum-deals-prime-day - Credit: Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a pet owner or live in a dusty area, there’s a good chance you’re constantly sweeping your floors or lugging around a handheld vacuum to keep up. But the good news is that there’s a much easier way to stay on top of all your cleaning: enter the best robot vacuums.

Unlike previous robot vacs, today’s newest models can handle even the toughest jobs around your home, all without requiring much of your attention. Don’t have one of your own just yet? We found one of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals on Amazon that gets you an iRobot Roomba vac for a massive $95 discount online.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging, Roomba 694

Price: $274.00 $179.00

Buy Now

The smart vac retails for $274, but thanks to its 35% discount, you can get it right now for just $179. The Roomba’s one of the best robot vacs you can own, and this discount is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen it at this year.

Once your smart vacuum arrives, you can schedule it from the iRobot Home app on your phone, or use Alexa to control it using just your voice. You don’t have to worry about keeping track of its cleaning path either — it’ll change directions if it detects that it’s about to fall down a flight of stairs. And once it’s cleaned for 90 minutes, it’ll return to power up again at its own charging dock automatically, saving you the time of having to recharge it on your own.

Along with its unbeatable discount, the robot vacuum features a more powerful cleaning system that offers a more thorough cleaning. Its brushes can clean on a variety of surfaces, whether you have carpet or hardwood floors, and it even has edge-sweeping brushes to pick up extra bits of dust and debris when moving around corners and furniture. Bonus: You can customize vac schedules through the app, and iRobot will even suggest extra cleaning after, say, it knows your dog might be shedding their seasonal fur.

With over 14,500+ reviews on Amazon, the smart robot vacuum currently has a 4.3 star rating (out of five stars) at press time, getting attention for its ability to clean up hair and for its powerful suction functions. Shop the robot vacuum deal today on Amazon, and check out our buying guide for more of the best robot vacuums you can buy for your home right now.

