RS Recommends: This Portable SSD With 4TB of Storage Is Nearly 50% Off

Whether you’re into video production or you’re a gamer, you know the hassle of running out of storage on your desktop or laptop. That’s where an external hard drive comes in, and this mega 4TB drive by SanDisk is 47% off right now, bringing its price down to $479.99 (originally $899.99).

SanDisk is one of the most-trusted names when it comes to external storage drives and devices, and this SSD has a 4.7-star rating (out of five) from more than 5000 reviews online.

It’s got 4TB of storage with up to 2000MB/s of read and write times, for fast data transfer on all your devices. It’s also rated IP55 for water resistance, so it can handle the occasional splash of water when you’re outdoors without damaging the hard drive. IP55 also offers dust resistance, keeping your external drive durable for longer.

The brand also says this SSD boasts two-meter drop protection, so you don’t have to worry about it getting bumped and bruised in your backpack, or if it somehow slips out and hits the floor. There’s even hardware encryption to keep your data safe.

It’s compatible with most laptops, desktops, tablets and even smartphones, and you’ll get a USB-C to USB-A Cable and a USB-C to USB-C Cable included to make things easier. This means you can use this SanDisk SSD with your Macbook or your tablet.

Grab this 4TB SanDisk SSD right now at its reduced price of $479.99 — the last time it was at this price was as a lightning deal during Prime Day. Shop now while stocks last.

