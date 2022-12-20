The Best Cold Plunge Pools (and How They Work for Relief and Recovery)

Jon Adams and Oscar Hartzog
·7 min read
best-cold-plunge-pools-ice-baths - Credit: The Cold Plunge
best-cold-plunge-pools-ice-baths - Credit: The Cold Plunge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sitting in a pool full of ice cold water might not sound like the most relaxing thing you could do for your body, but you’d be surprised to learn that there are quite a few benefits to doing so. This routine actually goes back all the way to Ancient Greece, through a practice called Thermalism; people would take baths at varying temperatures to help with a host of ailments, from general skin conditions to deep muscle pains.

More from Rolling Stone

This has endured well into the present day, with many athletes and physically active people fitting these colder-than-normal baths (I.e. ice baths) into their post-workout routines. You’ve probably also seen similar procedures, such as ice baths or cold spas on TV shows and on social media too, and for good reason: in addition assisting with muscle recovery and helping with physical injuries, there is evidence that suggests a good cold plunge can help relax and improve your mental and emotional state, as well support an increase in energy levels and a greater release of endorphins.

Now while you can try and turn your personal bathtub into your own cold plunge pool (or in some cases, an empty trash can), a personal cold plunge pool could be an easy way to recreate the sense of calm and luxury that you’d associate with a trip to the spa.

How Do Cold Plunge Pools Work?

The key to any effective cold plunge pool or ice bath is rather simple: cold water, specifically below 59 degrees cold.

It’s important that the cold temperature of the water is kept constant to get the intended effect. After submerging yourself, your body responds by closing your pores and ramping up circulation throughout your bloodstream. The cold temperature of the water also numbs the nerves surrounding your joints and muscles, which in turn releases hormones and endorphins, helping to alleviate any physical pain or stress you might be feeling in your body. This is why cold plunge pools are an effective tool for athletes or those who engage in high levels of physical activity.

Are Ice Baths Good for You?

Like everything else in life, moderation and patience are key when it comes to taking the (cold) plunge; think of it as a marathon, not a race. If you’re just starting out, we recommend taking some steps to prepare your body for the sensation of taking an ice bath or using a cold plunge pool; try taking some cold showers or baths to begin, especially if you haven’t done this before.

When you are ready to take the plunge, you’ll need to start small (between two and three minutes) and work your way up to longer sessions. Your ice bath should never exceed 10 minutes, and if you begin to shiver, then it’s time to get out. While it’s important to receive the mental and physical benefits of a cold plunge, you should never ignore your body when it’s attempting to communicate with you. Keep in mind that you should always consult a medical professional before you begin any routine.

The Best Cold Plunge Pools

Below is our list of the best cold plunge pools that are available to buy online right now. All of these top-rated cold plunge pools ship directly to your door and set up in minutes, making it easy to get the best ice bath experience at home.

1. Polar Monkeys The Portal

cold plunge technology review
cold plunge technology review

Taking into account temperature range and adjustability, build quality, and filtration, Polar Monkeys’ Portal comes out on top as our favorite cold plunge.

The deluxe cold plunge is two feet wide, two feet deep, and either six or four feet long, making it suitably large enough for a lie-flat bath (we suggest opting for the larger six-foot option). It’s also a good weight at 120 pounds 1000 pounds when filled up with water), which lends a nice sturdy feel as you lie back.

In terms of power, the Portal does very well. Using a full one-horsepower chiller, the tub can cool water down to 36 degrees. It also uses a massive filter, which ensures clean water at all times — no changing the water with each use, although there is an easy drainage system if you need to replace the water. As a nice bonus, you can order the Portal with some fun original artwork on the side instead of the regular white or black of most cold plunges.

Lastly, at $3,190 (with the cool monkey artwork), the Portal is very well-priced considering its power and size. Polar Monkeys also offers other excellent cold plunges, including a $2,390 portable tub, a $3,990 inflatable plunge, and a high-end Star Treatment plunge that costs $12,900.

Polar Monkeys Portal

Price: $3,190

Buy Now

2. The Cold Plunge

plunge-cold-plunge-pool-filtration-freezer
plunge-cold-plunge-pool-filtration-freezer

The Cold Plunge Pool puts the ‘L’ in luxury, recreating a spa experience at home.

For starters, it’s 67 inches long and 43 inches wide, meaning there is more than enough room to sit comfortably during your session (though if you’d like even more room, you can invest in the Pro XL model). This pool is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, which makes filling the pool easy; you can even use a garden house with the pool’s hookup to either fill or drain it. The powerful cooling and filtration ensures that your plunge is cold and stays that way throughout; there’s also a UV sanitation system that keeps the water and the tub itself clean.

The Plunge offers a lot of man power, meaning that it needs to be plugged in to an adequate power source. This is also quite a heavy plunge pool, weighing over 1,000 pounds when fully filled and 165 pounds when empty, so be sure to take that into account when choosing where exactly to place your pool. Each unit also comes with an insulated cover and outfitted with an underwater light in case you’re in the mood for an evening plunge.

The Cold Plunge

Price: $4,990.00

Buy Now

3. WEY&FLY Foldable Bathtub

WEY&amp;FLY-Portable-Foldable-Bathtub-Amazon
WEY&FLY-Portable-Foldable-Bathtub-Amazon

This foldable bathtub more than makes up for what it lacks in luxury with convenience, with an economical price tag to boot. Thanks to its lightweight composition and easy set up, there’s no need to stress over how you’re going to transport or where you’re going to store this. Made from durable and environmentally-friendly PVC materials, the tub features a built-in insulation layer to maintain the temperature of the water during your plunge.

Unlike the Cold Plunge, this tub is vertical and stands 25 inches tall, so you’ll need to bend your knees or sit cross-legged when you enter the tub depending on your height. If you happen to be taller, you may want to consider a larger option. Still, this is a great portable option for ice baths on the go.

WEY&FLY Foldable Bathtub

Price: $53.99 $49.99

Buy Now

4. Ice Barrel Ice Bathtub

Ice-Barrel-Ice-Bathtub-Cold-Plunge-Pool-Amazon
Ice-Barrel-Ice-Bathtub-Cold-Plunge-Pool-Amazon

There’s a reason why the Ice Barrel is the “go-to ice bath tub for athletes.” Boasting a 105-gallon capacity and ergonomic design, this tub can fit just about anyone comfortably, while still managing to be easy to transport and store. The plastic exterior, which is made from recycled materials, keeps the barrel insulated, so the temperature of the water doesn’t fluctuate during your plunge. A step stool, protective cover and lid are included. Available in black and desert tan colors.

Ice Barrel Bathtub

Buy Now

5. Hydraflate Inflatable Bathtub 

Hydraflate-Inflatable-Bathtub-Amazon-Cold-Plunge-Pool
Hydraflate-Inflatable-Bathtub-Amazon-Cold-Plunge-Pool

This inflatable bathtub was designed with comfort in mind, made from a premium plastic material that’s easy on your back; there’s even a backrest and added cushion on the inflatable floor. If that’s not enough comfort for you, there’s an inflatable pillow also included. Simply use the nifty electric air pump to inflate the tub within a few minutes and fill it with cold water. When you’ve completed your plunge, you can use the tub’s dual drains to quickly empty it.

Hydraflate Inflatable Bathtub

Buy Now

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Wilson's up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as he and the New York Jets could've hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd. Then came the second half. And a devastating ending. Wilson had a costly interception to open the third quarter and the offense mostly stumbled after a promising start in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dealt a huge blow to New York's playoff hopes. “Just the up

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers past skidding Devils 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves as the Florida Panthers beat New Jersey 4-2 Saturday night, handing the first-place Devils their fifth straight loss. Gustav Forsling and Carter Verhaege also scored and Aaron Ekblad had two assists for Florida, which beat New Jersey for the fifth time in six meetings and improved to 4-1-0 in its last five visits to Prudential Center. Bobrovsky, making his sixth straight start, got his 343rd career victory and impro

  • Mark Winokur steps aside as Tim Matthews takes over as GM of the Toronto Arrows

    TORONTO — Mark Winokur, who has headed up the Toronto Arrows since their inception in 2017, has stepped down as the Major League Rugby's team's chief operating officer and general manager. Tim Matthews took over Winokur's duties in the role of vice-president and GM on Monday. Winokur will stay on as a senior adviser and report to club president Bill Webb, the team said. Winokur led the Arrows through two exhibition seasons before the team joined Major League Rugby in 2019. The club went 28-25 in

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Celtics' Tatum out against Magic for personal reasons

    BOSTON (AP) — Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is missing a rematch with the Orlando Magic on Sunday because of personal reasons. The 24-year-old Tatum is having an outstanding season. He leads the team in scoring (30.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.2). Entering Sunday, Tatum was fifth in the league in scoring. Boston, which owned the league’s best record heading into the matchup with Orlando, lost the opener of consecutive home games against the Magic on Friday, 117-109. Tatum scored 31 p

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last