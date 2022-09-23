RS Recommends: Amazon’s Home Entertainment Bundle is 25% off For a Limited Time Only

Amazon Prime subscribers might think the only time deals are aplenty are during Prime Day, but Amazon offers Prime-exclusive discounts on an almost daily basis. Right now, you can pick up the Amazon Home Entertainment bundle for $299.97 — $100 off its actual price of $399.97. This Amazon deal is live for today only, so shop now before you miss your chance.

With this bundle, you’ll get an Echo studio, and two Echo Dots (4th Gen), offering you a multi-room smart home setup. You’ll even be able to easily pair all three Amazon devices and play synchronized music across your home, or make voice announcements in different rooms.

There’s also Alexa built-in for voice control commands, including setting alarms, checking your calendar or announcing the news. If you’ve got other Alexa-compatible smart home products, you’ll even be able to turn on your lights or adjust your thermostat without lifting a finger.

Amazon’s Echo Studio also delivers big sound, with powerful bass and clear mids and highs. You can stream from your favorite music services including Amazon Music, Spotify and Tidal. It also boasts a mic-off button, in case you’re looking for additional privacy.

You will have to be an Amazon Prime member to access this limited-time deal. You can subscribe to Amazon Prime right now for just $14.99/month and even get your first month completely free. Shop the Amazon Home Entertainment bundle before this deal expires tonight.

