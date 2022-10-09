From ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Sopranos,’ Score a Box Set of Your Favorite Series from $50

RS Editors
·5 min read

If you’re looking to revisit some of your favorite TV series or want to catch up on the classics to see what the hype is all about, you’ll want to take advantage of Amazon’s big DVD and Blu-ray sale right now. The site is blowing out box sets of some of the most popular shows of all time, with complete series available on DVD or Blu-ray from just $50. Many of these box sets typically retail for up to $200, so this is a great opportunity to own these collector edition releases at discounted prices.

Amazon’s DVD and Blu-ray sale lets you watch your favorite shows on your TV without having to commit or pay for a streaming service. And you don’t have to wait for episodes to be released — all of the box sets listed here contain the complete series (or up until the latest seasons), making it easy to binge your shows in order, or choose to re-watch favorite eps on your own schedule.

Here are some of the best Amazon DVD deals and Blu-ray sales right now (note: prices were accurate at time of writing).

Prefer to stream your content or watch it from your computer or tablet? Amazon’s latest Prime Video deals have popular series available for download and own from just $4.99 for each season. Shows include The Vampire Diaries, The Good Fight, Young Sheldon and more. See the streaming deals here.

1. The Wire: The Complete Series

the wire complete series
the wire complete series

One of the most critically-acclaimed television series of all time, The Wire just celebrated its 20th anniversary, making this a great opportunity to catch up on the gritty cop drama from home. Regularly $119+, it’s on sale for almost 40% off right now as part of Amazon’s latest DVD and Blu-ray deal.

The 20-disc sets includes all 60 episodes, remastered in HD widescreen, plus four behind-the-scenes documentaries, exclusive interviews with cast and crew and clips from the Paley Center’s The Wire reunion

The Wire: The Complete Series

Price: $119.99 $84.99

Buy Now

2. The Sopranos: The Complete Series

sopranos blu-ray
sopranos blu-ray

Rolling Stone called The Sopranos the “greatest TV show of all time” and you can catch up on the entire series with this Blu-ray deal. Regularly $169+, Amazon’s massive Blu-ray sale gets you the box set for under $100 — a huge discount.

This Sopranos box set includes 33 discs in total, with every single episode of the series, plus never-before-seen auditions of some of the cast, deleted scenes restored from the cutting room floor, and a look at the music and props used on the show. There is also a bonus interview with creator David Chase, dishing on fan reaction to the show and to that controversial finale. The box set also includes a 16-page episode guide.

The Sopranos: The Complete Series

Price: $169.99 $77.99

Buy Now

3. Breaking Bad: The Complete Series

breaking bad complete series
breaking bad complete series

With Better Call Saul wrapping up its TV run, now’s a great chance to catch up on Breaking Bad, the original series that inspired the popular spin-off.

This deal gets you 16 discs with all 62 uncut, uncensored episodes. Regularly $161+, it’s on sale on Amazon for just a little over $100 as of this writing.

Breaking Bad: The Complete Series

Price: $160.99 $109.13

Buy Now

4. Game of Thrones: Complete Series

game of thrones box set
game of thrones box set

Few television series had the same cultural impact as Game of Thrones and this complete series box set remains one of Amazon’s best-sellers. It rarely goes on sale too, which is why we recommend taking advantage of this Amazon deal while it’s still live.

Regularly priced at over $200, Amazon’s big Blu-ray sale discounts the price of the GOT box set to just $115 (as of this writing). Get all eight seasons spread over 31 discs, plus 15 hours of bonus features, including deleted scenes, a “making of” documentary and the reunion special hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Game of Thrones: Complete Series

Price: $204.99 $131.72

Buy Now

5. Sons of Anarchy: The Complete Series

sons of anarchy
sons of anarchy

The complete collection of episodes of the popular US biker drama includes all 92 episodes spread over 23 discs, plus bonus features with the cast and crew.

Sons of Anarchy: The Complete Series

Price: $98.99 $91.61

Buy Now

6. Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons

yellowstone complete series dvd blu ray
yellowstone complete series dvd blu ray

Yellowstone is still streaming online and the hit Western drama was recently renewed for a fifth season. But you can catch up on seasons 1-4 right now with this Blu-ray or DVD set.

The box set includes every single Yellowstone episode to date, plus deleted scenes, director’s commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes and commentary from star Kevin Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan. Regularly $90+, get Yellowstone on Blu-ray or DVD starting at just $60.

Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons

Price: $90.99 $65.02

Buy Now

7.  West Wing: The Complete Series Collection

west wing
west wing

The West Wing is only available on DVD right now (though you can also stream each season digitally) and Amazon has the complete series collection on sale for just $79. That’s a steal for 45 episodes of the multiple-time Emmy winner, which is hailed as one of the best political series of all-time.

West Wing: Complete Series Collection

Price: $78.99

Buy Now

8. Sex and the City: The Complete Series + Films

Sex and the City: The Complete Series + Films (BD)
Sex and the City: The Complete Series + Films (BD)

Few series are as beloved as Sex and the City, and the show’s spinoff And Just Like That is returning for a second season. In the meantime, fans of SATC can pick up this box set, which gets you all six seasons (94 episodes in total) plus extended cuts of both Sex and the City movies.

Get it all on Blu-ray from $100 on Amazon (regularly $139+). Purchasing the complete series and films together as a bundle is also cheaper than paying for each set separately.

SATC: Complete Series + Films

Price: $139.99 $92.99

Buy Now

9. Friends: The Complete Series

friends-complete-series
friends-complete-series

The beloved comedy series Friends is now available on DVD for up to 40% off. Get the entire series (ten seasons) on 32 discs, with a ton of behind-the-scenes content, interviews and outtakes. This box set was a special release for the 25th anniversary of the show’s debut in 2019.

Friends: The Complete Series

Price: $89.99 $49.99

Buy Now

10. Seinfeld: Complete Series Box Set

seinfeld complete series
seinfeld complete series

All nine seasons of Seinfeld are also compiled into this special-edition box set, which features 33 discs in a collectible box. Regularly $120+, Amazon’s DVD sale brings the price down to under $70 for the first time.

Seinfeld: Complete Series Box Set

Price: $119.99 $66.99

Buy Now

