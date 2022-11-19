Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store just released some of the best Black Friday deals on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below.

More from Rolling Stone

What Are the Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals?

Clothing is obviously Nordstrom’s bread and butter, but it can be easy to forget that the storied department store also has a huge selection of home goods, grooming products, and even some tech. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Nordstrom Black Friday discounts happening right now, including clothing, shoes, home goods, and grooming supplies.

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Clothing Deals

Whether your winter coat isn’t cutting it or you need some fresh dress shirt to add to your office rotation, Nordstrom’s clothing section is packed with deals. Here are some of our favorites, featuring Levi’s, A.P.C., and Adidas.

levi's puffer jacket

Levi’s Woodsman Jacket

Price: $89.90 (50% Off)

Buy Now

46% Off 7 For All Mankind The Straight Leg Jeans — now just $99.90

50% Off Adidas Originals Trefoil Joggers — now just $29.95

40% Off Nordstrom Smartcare Solid Dress Shirt — now just $35.70

37% Off Levi’s Varsity Faux Leather Bomber Jacket — now just $99.99

50% Off Theory Jimmy Wool & Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater — now just $192.50

35% Off A.P.C. Pull Leonhard Fair Isle Sweater — now just $211.25

Story continues

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Shoe Deals

With discounts on top brands like GH Bass, Vans, and Nike, Nordstrom’s Black Friday shoe selection is excellent.

vans high tops deal

Vans U Sk8-Hi Sneaker

Price: $47.96 (40% Off)

Buy Now

50% Off Adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneaker — now just $74.95

50% Off GH Bass Camp Boat Shoe — now just $92.50

25% Off Dr. Martens 1460 Combat Boot — now just $127.50

25% Off The North Face ThermoBall Slippers — now just $44.25

25% Off Adidas Forum Low Sneaker — now just $75

33% Off Nike OverBreak Sneaker — now just $93.80

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Accessory Deals

If you’re in need of a great gift, quality accessories are always a great option. And when they’re discounted, like the ones below, you can get away with a much nicer gift (but your giftee doesn’t need to know that).

tom ford sunglasses

Tom Ford Joni Sunglasses

Price: $256.75 (35% Off)

Buy Now

50% Off Rains Small Wallet — now just $29.97

40% Off Vacay Glisten Suitcase — now just $120

50% Off Breda Virgil Bracelet Watch — now just $80

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Grooming Deals

One of the best ways to use Black Friday sales is to stock up on essentials and save in the long run. Here are some great picks we’ll be loading up on from Nordstrom, including Kiehl’s eye treatment and and shave cream.

kiehls sale eye cream

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Eye Cream

Price: $27.50 (50% Off)

Buy Now

25% Off Jack Black Jack & Carry Set — now just $41.25

25% Off Port Products Face Saving Shave Cream — now just $16.50

30% Off Go Smile Teeth Whitening Device & Pen — now just $55.30

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Home Deals

Another great part of Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is the home goods selection, with pieces from white-hot brands like Our Place and discounts on high-end staples like coffee makers.

our place pan deal

Our Place Always Pan

Price: $95 (34% Off)

Buy Now

25% Off Zwilling Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker — now just $149.99

25% Off Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Scented Candle — now just $48.75

20% Off Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser — now just $98.40

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.