RS Prasad, Piyush Goyal condole Jaswant Singh's demise

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday expressed grief on the demise of former union minister Jaswant Singh and offered condolences to the family.

"Sad to learn about the demise of Jaswant Singh Ji. He was a distinguished Finance and External Affairs Minister in the Government of Atal Ji. My condolences to his family members. Om shanti!" Prasad's tweet read.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal too put out a tweet stating, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation as finance, defence and external affairs Minister at various times. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. May his soul get sadhgathi. Om Shanti."

The former union minister passed away today morning, due to a cardiac arrest, at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi. According to the hospital, Singh's COVID-19 status was negative.

"He was admitted on June 25, 2020, and was treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning," the hospital said.

"Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away," it added.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also paid tributes to the former union minister.

A veteran BJP leader, Jaswant Singh, had first served in the Indian Army before joining politics. He served as a member of both the Houses of the Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet. (ANI)

