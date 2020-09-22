RS Dy Chairman to Observe 1-Day Fast Over Unruly Behaviour by MPs

On Tuesday, 22 September, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh announced that he would observe a one-day fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of the farm bills on 20 September.

In a letter addressed to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Harivansh wrote that he was “anguished over Opposition attacks” and would fast till tomorrow.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to observe one-day fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20th September pic.twitter.com/cphCDVHrqM — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, took to Twitter to praise the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s behaviour in light of the ruckus in the Upper House over the passage of the farm bills which led to unruly behaviour from some Opposition MPs towards him.

He was referring to the fact that Deputy Chairman Harivansh had met and brought tea and snacks to the eight Rajya Sabha MPs who had been suspended from the rest of the session for their unruly behaviour but remained in the Parliament lawns overnight, holding a sit in.

Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brought tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House. pic.twitter.com/syT19AxEgD — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

PM Modi said that the Deputy Chairperson’s “conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud”.

“To personally serve tea to those who attacked him, those sitting on dharna shows Harivansh is blessed with humble mind, big heart,” the PM also wrote on Twitter.

Congress MP Ripun Bora, one of the suspended RS members, told ANI that Harivansh Singh said he came to meet them as a colleague and not as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha members, including Derek O’Brien and Sanjay Singh, who were on Monday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the current session of Parliament, refused to leave and spent the night on the parliament lawns, where they staged a sit-in with placards that read - "We will fight for farmers" and "parliament assassinated," NDTV reported.