RRRF Deadline To Qualify For Partial Loan Forgiveness Extended

The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) was part of Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, intended to help businesses and organizations across the country reduce the impact of financial pressures caused by the pandemic and the accompanying public health restrictions. Over $2 billion was made available through the RRRF To keep Canadians employed and sustain employers, almost $865 million of which was allocated to Western Canada.

In Alberta, Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) worked with partner organizations to administer RRRF funds to small to medium-sized businesses that were ineligible for the Canadian Emergency Business Account (CEBA). These businesses could apply for an interest-free repayable loan of up to $60,000 through the RRRF. The initial loan was for $40,000 but was then “topped up” with an additional loan for $20,000. The RRRF loans were available under three different streams; the RRRF Community Futures Stream for rural businesses (through Community Futures), the RRRF Women’s Enterprise Initiative Stream for women-owned or women-led businesses (through Women’s Enterprise Initiative organizations), and the RRRF funding for all other small and medium-sized businesses (through PrairiesCan).

Under the original terms of the loans, recipients of repayable funds under the RRRF who did not also receive funding through CEBA and were in good standing (meeting the terms and conditions of the contribution agreement) were eligible for partial forgiveness if the funds were repaid by December 31, 2022. This deadline has now been extended to December 31, 2023, but the extension isn’t automatic. Businesses that wish to take advantage of this extension have to opt-in. The contribution agreements for companies opting for the extension will be amended to reflect this change.

According to Rohit Sandhu, Communications Manager for PrairiesCan, funding recipients who are eligible for the extension have received communications from PrairiesCan by email advising them to complete an online form confirming whether or not they wish to opt in to this extension. Businesses can contact their PrairiesCan officer if they have any further questions. If they don’t know who their officer is, they can call (780) 495-4164.

Story continues

Michelle Jones, Executive Director of Community Futures Yellowhead East (CFYE), confirms that notifications have been made to eligible businesses through government channels and that CFYE also sent out notifications to their clients who received RRRF funding.

If an eligible business opts in for the extension and pays off its outstanding balance by December 31, 2023, the loan forgiveness will be:

· 25% of the first $40,000 (up to $10,000); and

· 50% on amounts between $40,000 and $60,000 (up to $10,000)

· For loans of up to $40,000 – Payment of 75% of the contribution amount (up to $30,000) by December 31, 2023, will also result in forgiveness of 25% of the loan (up to $10,000)

Businesses that opt in for the extension but do not pay off their outstanding balances by the deadline will have the remaining balance converted into an additional 2-year loan at 4% interest with fixed monthly payments. Automatic payments will begin on January 1, 2024, and end on December 31, 2025, with no forgivable portion.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette