‘RRR’ Star NTR Jr’s ‘Devara’ Sets Two-Part Release – Global Bulletin

“RRR” Star NTR Jr‘s next film “Devara” will release in two parts, director Koratala Siva has revealed. The first part will release on Apr. 5, 2024.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor (“Mili”) and Saif Ali Khan (“Vikram Vedha”) in pivotal roles. “Devara” reunites NTR Jr with his “Janatha Garage” director Siva, whose last film was “Acharya,” starring megastar Chiranjeevi and “RRR” star Ram Charan.

Siva said: “The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part. So, we took the decision to tell this big story and canvas in two parts. The story won’t change in shape but will thrive in scale. One of the biggest canvases ever of ‘Devara’ will be done in two parts and April 5, 2024, is just the beginning.”

The actor had revealed to Variety that the film is a revenge drama. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram

BBC Studios has appointed Nick Lee as commercial director drama and comedy, reporting into Saul Venit, chief operating officer, BBC Studios Scripted Productions, following the departure of Caroline Stone. Lee joins from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, which he joined in 2013 and held several roles within acquisitions before becoming head of acquisitions and international in 2021. There he worked on titled including “Handmaids Tale,” “Fargo,” “Rick and Morty” and “The Great” and spearheaded the True Crime on 4 initiative.

