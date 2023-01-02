‘RRR’ Star N.T. Rama Rao Jr. To Start Shooting 30th Film In February For Release In April 2024

The next film from RRR star N.T. Rama Rao Jr., (a.k.a. NTR Jr.), is scheduled to start shooting in February for worldwide release on April 5, 2024.

Known as ‘NTR30’, the Telugu-language feature reunites NTR Jr. with director Koratala Siva, following their collaboration on Janatha Garage in 2016, while Anirudh is on board to compose the music.

NTR30 is produced by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, respectively. Crew also includes Ratnavelu as cinematographer, Sabu Cyril as production designer and Sreekar Prasad as editor.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film has the tag line: “When courage turns into a disease, fear is the only cure”.

NTR Jr. played the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in RRR, starring opposite fellow Telugu superstar Ram Charan Teja, and with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Batt also in the cast.

He is also reportedly working with Prashanth Neel, a director in the Kannada and Telugu film industries, on a project entitled NTR31. Neel directed Kannada blockbusters K.G.F. Chapter 1 (2018) and K.G.F. Chapter 2 (2022) and recently wrapped a Telugu-language film entitled Salaar, starring Prabhas.

Other big upcoming Telugu films expected this year include Meher Ramesh’s Bholaa Shankar, starring Chiranjeevi; Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and a sequel to 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise.

NTR Jr’s RRR co-star Ram Charan Teja will next be seen in a political thriller known as RC15, directed by leading Tamil filmmaker S. Shankar (Enthiran), and is currently shooting a film known an RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

