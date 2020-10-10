RRR Director SS Rajamouli Garu Gets Heartfelt Birthday Message From Ajay Devgn!

SS Rajamouli, the ace filmmaker of Indian Cinema, who is predominantly known for his works in Tollywood, celebrates his 47th birthday today! He has given some brilliant films to the audience and one of the most popular movies of his is the Baahubali franchise. Right now, the director is busy with the upcoming magnum opus, RRR, which features an ensemble cast. Ajay Devgn, who is set to be featured in an extensive cameo in RRR, has posted a heartfelt birthday message for Rajamouli Garu. RRR: Ajay Devgn to Play Ram Charan – Jr NTR’s Guru in SS Rajamouli’s Period Drama?

Ajay Devgn has shared a picture with SS Rajamouli and the superstar writes, “Many happy returns of the day dear Rajamouli Garu. It’s been an honour knowing you and working with you on RRR. Best wishes for always Sir Smiling face with smiling eyes @ssrajamouli.” Even team RRR has posted a lovely birthday note for the director that reads, “Vision. Mission. Intention. Happy birthday to the man who always dreams big! Three cheers to the soul of #RRRMovie, @ssrajamouli...” SS Rajamouli Birthday: Revisiting The Best Moments From The Director’s Epic Fantasy Drama Baahubali.

Ajay Devgn Wishes Rajamouli Garu

Many happy returns of the day dear Rajamouli Garu. It’s been an honour knowing you and working with you on RRR. Best wishes for always Sir 😊@ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/pu2MKg4IXq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 10, 2020





Team RRR Wishes SS Rajamouli

Vision. Mission. Intention.

Happy birthday to the man who always dreams big!

Three cheers to the soul of #RRRMovie, @ssrajamouli... 🔥💙#HBDSSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/DovausDFaa — 𝗥𝗥𝗥 𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗲 (@RRRMovie) October 9, 2020





On the occasion of SS Rajamouli’s birthday, fans are hoping that there would be some surprise by the makers on RRR. However, there has been no official update on it yet. RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in the lead, the is a fictional story about India’s revolutionary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR is expected to hit the theatres in January 2021.