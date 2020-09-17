RRB NTPC recruitment 2020: Check application status for vacant graduate and undergrad posts from 21 Sept

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in an official notice has said that candidates who have applied for various Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts can check their application status from 21 to 30 September.

The board informed that it has completed scrutiny of application forms received for NTPC recruitment for graduate and undergraduate posts.

The notification states that the status of the applications can be viewed by candidates on its websites.

They will have to enter their Application Registration Number and Date of Birth to check their status.

The board also said that candidates whose application is rejected will receive an SMS and E-mail on their registered mobile number and email ID provided at the time of application.

Application forms that are incomplete or have errors will be rejected by the RRB.

Earlier, RRB NTPC Group D exam date 2020 was released by the exam conducting authorities and as per the RRB NTPC exam date 2020, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on 15 December in the online mode.

The recruitment drive is being undertaken to fill a total of 1,40,640 vacancies.

The RRB released the notification on 28 February, 2019.

The board received around 2 crore applications for the posts.

