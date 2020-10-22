RR 105/3 in 15 Overs | RR vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Jason Holder Removes Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) meet in the match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The RR vs SRH match takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both Rajasthan and Hyderabad are placed at the bottom-half of the IPL 2020 points table. While RR occupy sixth spot, SRH are on seventh place. Meanwhile, stay tuned for RR vs SRH IPL 2020 live score updates. RR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Royals have won four matches out of ten and Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have won three games out of nine. With things heating up in the IPL 2020, both the teams will be pushing for a win. At this stage of the tournament, it becomes important for teams to collect two points, otherwise things for playoffs qualification will become difficult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh