RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 45

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 45. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2020. RR will enter this game with a defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last game, while Mumbai Indians registered a thumping victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL season 13. RR is led by Steve Smith, while Mumbai Indians played the last match under the captaincy of Kieron Pollard as Rohit Sharma was not well. We are still not sure whether 'Hitman' will return or not in the next game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RR vs MI Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. CSK vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Become First Team to Beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets in Indian Premier League History.

RR with their defeat has slipped to 7th position, while MI after the convincing victory has now topped the point table. Mumbai Indians lead in the head to head record in IPL against Rajasthan Royals by 11-10. In their previous clash, Mumbai defeated Rajasthan by 57 runs after posting a total of 193/4. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for RR vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock (MI) and Jos Buttler (RR).

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for four batsmen and they should be Hardik Pandya (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Steve Smith (RR) and Robin Uthappa (RR)

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - It would be wise to go for only one all-rounder for RR vs MI Dream11 team and it should be Rahul Tewatia (RR).

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Rahul Chahar (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI) and Jofra Archer (RR).

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Hardik Pandya (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Steve Smith (RR), Robin Uthappa (RR), Quinton de Kock (MI), Jos Buttler (RR), Rahul Tewatia (RR), Rahul Chahar (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI), Jofra Archer (RR).

Quinton de Kock should be selected as captain for RR vs MI, Dream11 IPL 2020 team. While Jos Buttler (RR) can be elected as vice-captain.