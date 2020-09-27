RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) open their Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai. RR vs KXIP brings another opportunity for fans to win big who play play the fantasy gaming Dream11. Meanwhile, we are back with our Dream11 tips and predictions for RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 match 9. Continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your Dream11 team. Selection of captain and vice-captain is an important factor when it comes to winning in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points while for vice-captain you get 1.5x points and picking right captain and vice-captain while Dream11 team selection could make all the difference. RR vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 9.

RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Jos Buttler

The England wicket-keeper batsman is now available for selection and he will directly walk into the Royals playing XI for match against Kings XI Punjab. Buttler is in good form and on small Sharjah Ground he can prove destructive for opposition. A good choice to have him as captain of your RR vs KXIP Dream11 team. RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 9.

RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Sanju Samson

The right-handed batsman displayed top form against Chennai Super Kings. He will be confident to go and score big once again. Samson is likely to continue keep wickets as well, so he will help you fetch extra points. RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

RR vs KXIP Dream11 Probable Lineup

RR Likely Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Steve Smith (c), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

KXIP Likely Playing 11: KL Rahul (c/w), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.