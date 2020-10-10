RR’s Poor Selection Strategy Has Led To Them Going off Track

It is that time of the season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when you start to sort out the haves and have nots. It is clear now that Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab are clearly belonging to the have nots this season, thus far.

Kings XI Punjab have failed to get their campaign going mainly because of a lack of quality in their personnel, but Rajasthan really have no such excuses.

They have four of the best players in the world in their ranks –add one of the most sought-after young batsman wicket-keepers in India to the mix and they have a strong core to boot. That in itself should have been half the battle won. But that has not been the case.

Out of the four world-class players, one of them is the world’s best all-rounder, Ben Stokes, who will be available from Sunday when half the campaign is over.

That has meant that the one foreign player’s slot has been left to Tom Curran and Andrew Tye to fill in till the big man joins the mix.

It is almost as if both Curran and Tye were warming the seat for the giant to come back. That is not an ideal scenario to be in for any cricketer. In a tournament where only four foreigners can play in the XI, you cannot have a situation where one of the four is unsure of his place in the XI.

Then come to the form of the big two: Jos Buttler and Steve Smith. Though they have doen well in fits and starts, they have failed to offer consistency, and yet, cannot really be dropped. The Royals’ campaign is on the verge of being derailed because even though they have options on the bench, they just cannot utilize them because Buttler and Smith are not going to facet he axe.

View photos Jos Buttler, apart from the Mumbai game hasn’t been able to give Rajasthan the good starts; while Steve Smith has not been in touch after first two games More

Someone like David Miller, who would have been ideal for a young middle-order like Rajasthan’s to bank on, is unlikely to get a game. Miller would have been an ideal pick till Stokes was to arrive because he would have given some hope to their young line-up.

Instead with Miller out, it has been down to the likes of Mahipal Lomoror and Rahul Tewatia to salvage the situation. This is likely to come off once in five attempts as Tewatia showed against Punjab, but it is not a strategy that will pay off always.

Even the likes of Riyan Parag who has been touted as a future Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been messed up and is currently out of favour. The undue pressure on Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of the most talked about young batsmen in India has been unfair as well. He needed support from the management but was sacrificed when Buttler was back in the mix.

Jaiswal has made more appearances before and after the match meeting his idols rather than during the match when he could have gained a lot.

View photos Yashasvi Jaiswal in three matches he has played has scores of 6, 0 and 34 More

