RR Playing XI: Jos Buttler Out of Rajasthan Royals’ First Dream11 IPL 2020 Match Against Chennai Super Kings Due to Mandatory ‘Family’ Quarantine Rules

Jos Buttler is out of Rajasthan Royals’ first match in IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings on September 20 (Tuesday) due to quarantine rules. Buttler, who reached UAE on Thursday, has travelled to UAE with his family and has to serve a mandatory quarantine period before he can join the squad. Buttler will have to complete a six-day isolation period before playing. Rajasthan Royals vs CSK match in Indian Premier League 13 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR IPL 2020 Schedule for PDF Download Online: Rajasthan Royals Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

"I'm unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I'm going to be doing my quarantine period. I'm here with my family, which is great that the Royals have allowed me to have my family out here," the England wicketkeeper-batsman said in an Instagram live video from the Rajasthan Royals’ handle. "It'll be a huge help in lockdown having my family here with me." RR vs CSK, IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Likely Playing XI vs Chennai Super Kings for Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 4.

Buttler was part of the England vs Australia ODI and T20I series and is expected to open the batting for RR in IPL 2020. He is integral to Rajasthan Royals’ success in IPL 2020 and will certainly play a leadership role throughout the campaign. He scored 311 runs in just eight matches last season and had amassed 548 runs from 13 games the season before.

Jos Buttler To Miss Rajasthan Royals' Opening IPL 2020 Match

The 30-year-old was also asked about his national teammate Ben Stokes, who is currently in New Zealand with his family. Stokes opted out of the Australia series and played only one match against Pakistan in the Test series before leaving for New Zealand to be with his family due to personal reasons.

"Ben is taking some family time at the moment. Everyone's wishes are with him and everyone's thoughts are with him,” said Buttler of Stokes. “Hopefully we'll have him here in pink at some point." Reports have stated that Stokes could miss IPL 2020 due to family reasons. He has still not reached UAE although he has already started training at home in New Zealand.