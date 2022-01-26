RQM employee fights back against vaccination policy

UPDATE: Some paragraphs updated to add new quotes.

Denise Covey of Greenfield, who has been employed as a fitness attendant at the municipally-owned Queens Place Emera Centre for the past six years, is about to lose her job.

But she’s not taking it lying down.

As of Jan. 31, the Region of Queens Municipality (RQM) employee, who is not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, will be let go as per a recent policy adopted by RQM concerning staff members and COVID-19 vaccinations.

In an address during the public input period at RQM’s council meeting Jan. 11, Covey criticized the municipality for its stand.

“In those years of service, I enjoyed sharing my passion. Now I am facing termination of employment for not complying with Policy 93 – Vaccination Policies,” she told the council members.

“There is no legislation that allows employee termination for not getting a COVID-19 shot. If an employer does so, they are inviting a wrongful dismissal claim,” she asserted.

Covey warned she would be sending a Notice of Liability to each council member, as well as one to RQM’s chief administrative officer, Chris McNeill, and Mayor Darlene Norman, for their part in passing the policy. However, she advised it wasn’t too late to rescind the policy.

The Nova Scotia government announced on Sept. 29, 2021 that tens of thousands of Nova Scotians working in healthcare and education must be vaccinated under a new COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“Despite having a highly vaccinated population, the pandemic is still having deadly consequences in the fourth wave,” Premier Tim Houston said in the news release with the announcement. “There have been three deaths in the last week alone and we need to do whatever we can to make sure other families don’t have to grieve their loved ones. Too many Nova Scotians have chosen not to get vaccinated, and some of them work with Nova Scotians most at risk from COVID-19. It is time to get tough.”

The release went on to advise, “All workplaces are encouraged to develop their own vaccine policies.”

Story continues

On Dec. 3, the province reported in a news release that 99.2 per cent of civil employees in health care, continuing care and emergency health services had had at least one dose of vaccine.

That same month, RQM established Policy 93 — Vaccine Mandates, which directed that all employees who come into contact with other staff or members of the public for any of their job functions must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 15.

“Safety must always be the main priority of the municipality as it relates to a safe work environment for its employees and members of the public using municipal programs, services and infrastructure,” reads the policy in part.

It further adds, the “Region of Queens Municipality is committed to ensuring all of its work environments allow for staff, council, general public, tenants and contractors to be provided with a level of comfort that those they are required to interact with have a minimum level of vaccine protection while respecting the Nova Scotia Human Rights Act, Nova Scotia Labour Standards Code, and collective agreements.”

In order to comply, at least one dose was needed prior to Dec. 31. Since Covey did not have this, she was placed on a 30-day administrative leave effective Jan. 1. She then was given until the end of January to initialize her vaccinations, and if she does not comply her employment will be terminated.

Covey has made it clear she has no intention of complying with the mandated vaccination.

Since she had no response to her address at the council meeting, on Jan. 18 she sent a letter to the council members emphasizing her position that the stance RQM has taken is illegal, and threatening legal action.

“The whole process of these mandates, knowing that the government is trying to force us into these vaccinations is terrible,” Covey, who says she loves her job, lamented to LighthouseNOW. “We’re losing our freedoms in this country.”

When asked for her response to Covey’s actions, RQM Mayor Darlene Norman told LighthouseNOW, “I can’t comment on that.”

The Notice of Liability to which Covey referred is being adopted increasingly as a purported tool against mandated vaccination policies throughout Canada.

The Vaccination Notice of Liability is offered up as a form letter by the group, Action4Canada. According to its website, it’s a “grassroots movement reaching out to millions of Canadians and uniting our voices in opposition to the destructive policies tearing at the fabric of this nation. Through Call to Action campaigns, we equip citizens to take action.”

The organization has chapter leaders spread throughout the country to help and assist members who wish to take action against governments, organizations and employers that purportedly infringe on their rights.

Covey meets regularly with Ken and Bonnie Gillard of Fredericton, who are Action4Canada chapter leaders for the Atlantic provinces.

“When COVID-19 came along we saw all the mandates and restrictions coming into place that are in direct violation of the Constitution of Canada and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” Ken told LighthouseNOW. “The Supreme Court of Canada has decided time and time again that whenever any law or mandate that is brought forth that is in conflict with the constitution or the Charter of Rights and Freedoms it is of no effect.”

The five-page Vaccine Notice of Liability letter lays out reasons why vaccinations are a violation of rights and states “there is no legislation that allows an employer to terminate an employee for not getting a COVID-19 shot, if an employer does so, they are inviting a wrongful dismissal claim, as well as a claim for a human rights code violation.”

Not all legal experts would agree, however.

Liam McHugh-Russell, assistant professor at the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University in Halifax, commented to LighthouseNOW in an email statement that while there is no legislation that explicitly allows employers to terminate someone for not being vaccinated, “the common law gives employers the power to create and implement workplace rules. Employers are also required, under health and safety legislation, to put rules and procedures to protect the health and safety of their workforce,” he said.

Dr. Wayne MacKay, Professor Emeritus of Law at Dalhousie’s Schulich School of Law, who has practised and taught law for 40 years, suggests this is a fight people may not want to take up now, since the sweeping powers of the government during the current COVID-19 State of Emergency trumps most arguments.

He added that the Municipal Government Act gives municipal councils the power to make policies and deal with workers as they have done in this situation.

MacKay, a former president and vice-chancellor of Mount Allison University, has written more than 85 academic articles in the fields of constitutional law, human rights and education law. He was also the executive director of the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission from 1995 to1998.

“This arrangement is fairly, legally defensible in my opinion, in this case, in spite of the fact initially it may look like it violates some rights,” he told LighthouseNOW.

MacKay noted that every right in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms is subject to reasonable limits in a free and democratic society. Amid the current COVID-19 crisis, he said, “courts are likely to say that it’s a reasonable limit on peoples’ rights to require vaccination, especially if they’re likely to have contact with the general public.”

Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin